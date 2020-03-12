Brave History March 12th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, ANGEL WITCH, DIAMOND HEAD, KISS, BULLETBOYS, NIGHTRAGE, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!

March 12, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities iron maiden loudness angel witch diamond head kiss bulletboys nightrage adrenaline mob rammstein

Brave History March 12th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, LOUDNESS, ANGEL WITCH, DIAMOND HEAD, KISS, BULLETBOYS, NIGHTRAGE, ADRENALINE MOB, And More!

Happy 64th Birthday Stephen Percy "Steve" Harris (IRON MAIDEN) - March 12th, 1956

Happy 59th Birthday Minoru Niihara (LOUDNESS) - March 12th 1960

R.I.P. Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN, TRUST, DESPERADO): March 8th, 1957 – March 12th, 2013

Happy 38th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD's Borrowed Time - March 12th, 1982

Happy 29th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Freakshow – March 12th, 1991

Happy 24th Birthday KISS Unplugged - March 12th, 1996

Happy 13th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s A New Disease Is Born - March 12th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday ANGEL WITCH’s As Above, So Below – March 12th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Covertá – March 12th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday SHADE EMPIRE’s Zero Nexus - March 12th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday (March 12th, 2012)
ENCHAIN THEORY’s Life…And All It Entails 
GOROD’s A Perfect Absolution 
SIGH’s In Somniphobia 

Happy 7th Birthday COMMON DEAD’s Allegorize – March 12th, 2013



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews