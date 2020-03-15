Brave History March 15th, 2020 - KISS, DEE SNIDER, POISON, ICED EARTH, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KAMELOT, SABATON, TRIVIUM, THANATOS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MASTODON, And More!
March 15, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 44th Birthday KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976
Happy 65th Birthday Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955
Happy 57th Birthday Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963
Happy 52nd Birthday Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968
Happy 51st Birthday Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969
Happy 27th Birthday COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993
Happy 26th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994
Happy 15th Birthday KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005
Happy 15th Birthday SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005
Happy 15th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (March 15th, 2011)
CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD)
ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed
SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown
TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft
Happy 7th Birthday (March 15th, 2013)
IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion (compilation)
KEN MODE’s Entrench
TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia
WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasi
Happy 4th Birthday PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin (EP) – March 15th, 2016