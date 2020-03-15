Brave History March 15th, 2020 - KISS, DEE SNIDER, POISON, ICED EARTH, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KAMELOT, SABATON, TRIVIUM, THANATOS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MASTODON, And More!

March 15, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 44th Birthday KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976

Happy 65th Birthday Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955

Happy 57th Birthday Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963

Happy 52nd Birthday Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968

Happy 51st Birthday Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969

Happy 27th Birthday COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993

Happy 26th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994

Happy 15th Birthday KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005

Happy 15th Birthday SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005

Happy 15th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (March 15th, 2011)
CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD) 
ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed
SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown 
TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft 

Happy 7th Birthday (March 15th, 2013)
IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion (compilation) 
KEN MODE’s Entrench 
TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia 
WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasi

Happy 4th Birthday PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin (EP) – March 15th, 2016



MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

