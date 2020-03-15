Brave History March 15th, 2020 - KISS, DEE SNIDER, POISON, ICED EARTH, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KAMELOT, SABATON, TRIVIUM, THANATOS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MASTODON, And More!

Happy 44th Birthday KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976



Happy 65th Birthday Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955



Happy 57th Birthday Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963



Happy 52nd Birthday Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968



Happy 51st Birthday Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969



Happy 27th Birthday COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993



Happy 26th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994



Happy 15th Birthday KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005



Happy 15th Birthday SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005



Happy 15th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005



Happy 11th Birthday THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (March 15th, 2011)

CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD)

ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed

SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown

TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft

Happy 7th Birthday (March 15th, 2013)

IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion (compilation)

KEN MODE’s Entrench

TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia

WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasi

Happy 4th Birthday PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin (EP) – March 15th, 2016