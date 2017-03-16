Brave History March 16th, 2017 - HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, ACCEPT, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

March 16, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities heart van halen alice cooper black star riders twisted sister sabaton pestilence secrets of the moon

Happy 63rd Birthday Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954

Happy Birthday 26th Birthday Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991

Happy 68th Birthday Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948

Happy 64th Birthday Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963

R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012

Happy 36th Birthday ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981

Happy 10th Birthday SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012

Featured Audio

DANKO JONES - "My Little Rock'n'Roll" (AFM)

Featured Video

RISE OF DISSENSION – “Lord Of The Damned”

Latest Reviews