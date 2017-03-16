Brave History March 16th, 2017 - HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, ACCEPT, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

March 16, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 63rd Birthday Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954



Happy Birthday 26th Birthday Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991



Happy 68th Birthday Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948



Happy 64th Birthday Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963



R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012



Happy 36th Birthday ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981



Happy 10th Birthday SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007



Happy 8th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009



Happy 5th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012

