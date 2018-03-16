Brave History March 16th, 2018 - HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, ACCEPT, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

March 16, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities heart van halen alice cooper black star riders twisted sister sabaton pestilence secrets of the moon

Brave History March 16th, 2018 - HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, ACCEPT, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!

Happy 64th Birthday Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954

Happy Birthday 27th Birthday Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991

Happy 69th Birthday Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948

Happy 65th Birthday Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963

R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012

Happy 37th Birthday ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981

Happy 11th Birthday SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012

Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews