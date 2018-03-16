Brave History March 16th, 2018 - HEART, VAN HALEN, ALICE COOPER, BLACK STAR RIDERS, TWISTED SISTER, ACCEPT, SABATON, PESTILENCE, And SECRETS OF THE MOON!
March 16, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 64th Birthday Nancy Wilson (HEART) - March 16th, 1954
Happy Birthday 27th Birthday Wolfgang Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - March 16th, 1991
Happy 69th Birthday Michael Owen Bruce (ALICE COOPER) - March 16, 1948
Happy 65th Birthday Jimmy DeGrasso (BLACK STAR RIDERS, MEGADETH, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER) - March 16th, 1963
R.I.P. Ritchie Teeter (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS): March 16th, 1951 - April 10th, 2012
Happy 37th Birthday ACCEPT's Breaker - March 16th, 1981
Happy 11th Birthday SABATON’s Metalizer - March 16th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Resurrection Macabre - March 16th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday SECRETS OF THE MOON’s Seven Bells – March 16th, 2012