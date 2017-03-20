Brave History March 20th, 2017 - TWISTED SISTER, EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, IN THIS MOMENT, DÅÅTH, AGATHODAIMON, EKTOMORF, DELAIN, ENTHRONED
March 20, 2017, 2 hours ago
R.I.P. Anthony Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER, ADRENALIN MOB): October 14th, 1959 – March 20th, 2015
Happy 67th Birthday Carl Palmer (EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, ASIA, ATOMIC ROOSTER) - March 20th, 1950
Happy 10th Birthday DÅÅTH’sThe Hinderers - March 20th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Beautiful Tragedy - March 20th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s Phoenix - March 20th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday EKTOMORF’s What Doesn't Kill Me… - March 20th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday DELAIN’s April Rain - March 20th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday ENTHRONED’s Obsidium - March 20th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday HASTE THE DAY’s Pressure The Hinges - March 20th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday CATARACT’s Cataract - March 20th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday BLACK MESSIAH’s First War Of The World - March 20th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday ‘s The Holy Empire - March 20th, 2013