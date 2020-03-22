Brave History March 22nd, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, AC/DC, ANGRA, THE YARDBIRDS, FOGHAT, PANTERA, ANTHRAX, WHITE ZOMBIE, ALCATRAZZ, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, And More!
March 22, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Happy 38th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's The Number Of The Beast - March 22nd, 1982
Happy 74th Birthday Johannes Hendricus Jacob Van Den Berg (aka Harry Vanda; AC/DC producer) - March 22nd, 1946
Happy 49th Birthday Luís Mariutti (ANGRA) - March 22nd, 1971
R.I.P. Keith William Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 14th, 1976
R.I.P. Roderick “Rod” Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005
Happy 26th Birthday PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven - March 22nd, 1994
Happy 33rd Birthday ANTHRAX' Among The Living - March 22nd, 1987
Happy 31st Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Make Them Die Slowly - March 22nd 1989
Happy 35th Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ Disturbing The Peace - March 22nd, 1985
Happy 27th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Live One - March 22nd, 1993
Happy 15th Birthday STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s Alien - March 22nd, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Scurrilous – March 22nd, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday HYPOCRISY’s End Of Disclosure – March 22nd, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday PRETTY MAIDS’ Motherland – March 22nd, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday SERENITY’s War Of Ages – March 22nd, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Ethera – March 22nd, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (March 22nd, 2011)
BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery
TESSERACT’s One
Happy 7th Birthday (March 22nd, 2013)
AETERNUS’ …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth
TRAIL OF TEARS’ Oscillation