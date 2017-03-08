Brave History March 8th, 2017 - IRON MAIDEN, WHITESNAKE, HELLOWEEN, ALICE IN CHAINS, ALICE COOPER, QUEEN, FOREIGNER, DAVID LEE ROTH, SOUNDGARDEN, And More!
R.I.P. Birthday Clive Burr (IRON MAIDEN) - March 8th, 1957 - March 13th, 2013 (56 years old)
R.I.P. Mel Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE, PHENOMENA): March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008 (60 years old)
R.I.P Ingo Schwichtenberg (HELLOWEEN): May 18th, 1965 – March 8th, 1995 (29 years old)
R.I.P. Mike Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – May 8th, 2011 (44 years old)
Happy 46th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It To Death - March 8th, 1971
Happy 43rd Birthday QUEEN's Queen II - March 8th, 1974
Happy 40th Birthday FOREIGNER's Foreigner - March 8th, 1977
Happy 23rd Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH's Your Filthy Little Mouth - March 8th, 1994
Happy 23rd Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Superunknown - March 8th, 1994
Happy 7th Birthday BURZUM’s Belus – March 8th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday SCOTT WEINRICH’s Adrift – March 8th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday LORDI’s To Beast Or Not To Beast – March 8th, 2013
THE AMENTA’s Vo1d – March 8th, 2011
THE HUMAN ABSTRACT’s Digital Veil – March 8th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday HORNA’s Askel Lähempänä Saatanaa – March 8th, 2013