Brave History May 13th, 2018 - DEATH, BUCKETHEAD, MAGNUM, DOKKEN, ABYSMAL DAWN, DECEASED, MY DYING BRIDE, VALLENFYRE, AVATAR, DOWN, PRONG, AGALLOCH, And More!

May 13, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities death buckethead magnum dokken abysmal dawn deceased my dying bride vallenfyre avatar down prong agalloch

R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001

Happy 49th Birthday Brian Patrick Carroll (Buckethead; GUNS N' ROSES) May 13th, 1969

Happy 33rd Birthday MAGNUM - On A Storyteller's Night - May 13th, 1985

Happy 10th Birthday DOKKEN’s Lightning Strikes Again - May 13th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday ABYSMAL DAWN's Programmed To Consume - May 13th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday DECEASED’s Surreal Overdose - May 13th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Manuscript - May 13th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday VALLENFYRE’s Splinters - May 13th, 2014
 

Happy 4th Birthday AVATAR’s Hail The Apocalypse – May 13th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday DOWN’s Down IV – Part II - May 13th 2014

Happy 4th Birthday PRONG’s Ruining Lives - May 13th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday AGALLOCH’s The Serpent & the Sphere - May 13th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday
ALETHEIAN's Dying Vine - May 13th, 2008
EMMURE's The Respect Issue - May 13th, 2008
MOURNING BELOVETH's A Disease For The Ages - May 13th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday SPIRITUS MORTIS' The God Behind The Door - May 13th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday STORMWARRIOR’s Heathen Warrior – May 13th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday MUSHROOMHEAD’s The Righteous & The Butterfly – May 13th, 2014



DIMMU BORGIR - "Council Of Wolves And Snakes" (Nuclear Blast)

ZEKE - "Two Lane Blacktop"

