Brave History May 13th, 2018 - DEATH, BUCKETHEAD, MAGNUM, DOKKEN, ABYSMAL DAWN, DECEASED, MY DYING BRIDE, VALLENFYRE, AVATAR, DOWN, PRONG, AGALLOCH, And More!
May 13, 2018, an hour ago
R.I.P. Charles Michael "Chuck" Schuldiner (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) May 13th, 1967 – December 13th, 2001
Happy 49th Birthday Brian Patrick Carroll (Buckethead; GUNS N' ROSES) May 13th, 1969
Happy 33rd Birthday MAGNUM - On A Storyteller's Night - May 13th, 1985
Happy 10th Birthday DOKKEN’s Lightning Strikes Again - May 13th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday ABYSMAL DAWN's Programmed To Consume - May 13th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday DECEASED’s Surreal Overdose - May 13th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Manuscript - May 13th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday VALLENFYRE’s Splinters - May 13th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday AVATAR’s Hail The Apocalypse – May 13th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday DOWN’s Down IV – Part II - May 13th 2014
Happy 4th Birthday PRONG’s Ruining Lives - May 13th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday AGALLOCH’s The Serpent & the Sphere - May 13th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
ALETHEIAN's Dying Vine - May 13th, 2008
EMMURE's The Respect Issue - May 13th, 2008
MOURNING BELOVETH's A Disease For The Ages - May 13th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday SPIRITUS MORTIS' The God Behind The Door - May 13th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday STORMWARRIOR’s Heathen Warrior – May 13th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday MUSHROOMHEAD’s The Righteous & The Butterfly – May 13th, 2014