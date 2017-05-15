Brave History May 15th, 2017 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, IN FLAMES, CRYPTOPSY, KICK AXE, STRYPER, SABBAT, CANCER, DIO, SACRED REICH, LITA FORD, OPETH, MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SHADOWS FALL, WHITESNAKE, And More!
May 15, 2017, 41 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987
Happy 42nd Birthday Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975
Happy 46th Birthday Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971
Happy 33rd Birthday KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984
Happy 32nd Birthday STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985
Happy 28th Birthday SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989
Happy 27th Birthday CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990
Happy 27th Birthday DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990
Happy 27th Birthday SCARED REICH’s The American Way - May 15th, 1990
Happy 27th Birthday LITA FORD’s Stiletto - May 15th, 1990
Happy 25th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992
Happy 22nd Birthday OPETH’s Orchid - May 15th, 1995
Happy 16th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001
Happy 12th Birthday ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday SHADOWS FALL’s Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday CAIN’S OFFERING’s Stormcrow – May 15th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday WHITESNAKE’s The Purple Album – May 15th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday TENACIOUS D’s Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012