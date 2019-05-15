Brave History May 15th, 2019 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, IN FLAMES, CRYPTOPSY, KICK AXE, STRYPER, SABBAT, CANCER, DIO, SACRED REICH, LITA FORD, OPETH, MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SHADOWS FALL, WHITESNAKE, And More!
May 15, 2019, 15 hours ago
Happy 32nd Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987
Happy 44th Birthday Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975
Happy 48th Birthday Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971
Happy 35th Birthday KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984
Happy 34th Birthday STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985
Happy 30th Birthday SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989
Happy 29th Birthday CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990
Happy 29th Birthday DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990
Happy 29th Birthday SCARED REICH’s The American Way - May 15th, 1990
Happy 29th Birthday LITA FORD’s Stiletto - May 15th, 1990
Happy 27th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992
Happy 24th Birthday OPETH’s Orchid - May 15th, 1995
Happy 18th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001
Happy 14th Birthday ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday SHADOWS FALL’s Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday CAIN’S OFFERING’s Stormcrow – May 15th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s The Purple Album – May 15th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday TENACIOUS D’s Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012