Brave History May 15th, 2020 - DIO, MÖTLEY CRÜE, IN FLAMES, CRYPTOPSY, KICK AXE, STRYPER, SABBAT, CANCER, SACRED REICH, LITA FORD, OPETH, MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SHADOWS FALL, WHITESNAKE, And More!
May 15, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990
Happy 33rd Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987
Happy 45th Birthday Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975
Happy 49th Birthday Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971
Happy 36th Birthday KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984
Happy 35th Birthday STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985
Happy 31st Birthday SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989
Happy 30th Birthday CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990
Happy 30th Birthday SACARED REICH’s The American Way - May 15th, 1990
Happy 30th Birthday LITA FORD’s Stiletto - May 15th, 1990
Happy 28th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992
Happy 25th Birthday OPETH’s Orchid - May 15th, 1995
Happy 19th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001
Happy 15th Birthday ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday SHADOWS FALL’s Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday CAIN’S OFFERING’s Stormcrow – May 15th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s The Purple Album – May 15th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday TENACIOUS D’s Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012