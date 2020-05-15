Brave History May 15th, 2020 - DIO, MÖTLEY CRÜE, IN FLAMES, CRYPTOPSY, KICK AXE, STRYPER, SABBAT, CANCER, SACRED REICH, LITA FORD, OPETH, MEGADETH, TESTAMENT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SHADOWS FALL, WHITESNAKE, And More!

May 15, 2020, 9 minutes ago

Happy 30th Birthday DIO's Lock Up The Wolves - May 15th, 1990

Happy 33rd Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Girls, Girls, Girls - May 15th, 1987

Happy 45th Birthday Peter Iwers (IN FLAMES) - May 15th, 1975
 

Happy 49th Birthday Mike Disalvo (CRYPTOPSY) - May 15th, 1971
 

Happy 36th Birthday KICK AXE's Vices - May 15th, 1984

Happy 35th Birthday STRYPER's Soldiers Under Command - May 15th, 1985
 

Happy 31st Birthday SABBAT's Dreamweaver (Reflections Of Our Yesterdays) - May 15th, 1989

Happy 30th Birthday CANCER's To The Gory End - May 15th, 1990

Happy 30th Birthday SACARED REICH’s The American Way - May 15th, 1990

Happy 30th Birthday LITA FORD’s Stiletto - May 15th, 1990

Happy 28th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Ritual - May 15th, 1992

Happy 25th Birthday OPETH’s Orchid - May 15th, 1995

Happy 19th Birthday MEGADETH’s The World Needs A Hero - May 15th, 2001 

Happy 15th Birthday ORIGIN's Echoes Of Decimation - May 15th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday TIM "RIPPER" OWENS' Play My Game - May 15th, 2009 

Happy 8th Birthday SHADOWS FALL’s Fire From The Sky - May 15th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday CAIN’S OFFERING’s Stormcrow – May 15th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s The Purple Album – May 15th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY's Genesis - May 15th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday TENACIOUS D’s Rize Of The Fenix - May 15th, 2012



