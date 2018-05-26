Brave History May 26th, 2018 - EUROPE, CHIMAIRA, KINGDOM COME, THREAT SIGNAL, INSAHN, BURY YOUR DEAD, CROWBAR, BURY TOMORROW, CHRISTOPHER LEE, And More!

May 26, 2018

Brave History May 26th, 2018 - EUROPE, CHIMAIRA, KINGDOM COME, THREAT SIGNAL, INSAHN, BURY YOUR DEAD, CROWBAR, BURY TOMORROW, CHRISTOPHER LEE, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday EUROPE's The Final Countdown - May 26th, 1986

Happy 41st Birthday Mark Hunter (CHIMAIRA) - May 26th, 1977

Happy 21st Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Master Seven - May 26th, 1997

Happy 12th Birthday THREAT SIGNAL's Under Reprisal - May 26th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday IHSAHN's AngL - May 26th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD's It's Nothing Personal - May 26th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday CROWBAR’s Symmetry in Black - May 26th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday BURY TOMORROW’s Runes - May 26th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Metal Knight - May 26th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday ALESTORM’s No Grave but the Sea – May 26th, 2017

Happy 1st Birthday AVATARIUM’s Hurricanes And Halos – May 26th, 2017

Happy 1st Birthday DANZIG’s Black Laden Crown – May 26th, 2017

Happy 1st Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Legendary Years – May 26th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday SHAI HULUD's Misanthropy Pure - May 26th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday
KHANATE's Clean Hands Go Foul - May 26th, 2009
MINSK's With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone - May 26th, 2009
NAHEMAH's A New Constellation - May 26th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday SOTAJUMALA’s Kuolemanpalvelus - May 26th, 2010

