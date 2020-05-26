Brave History May 26th, 2020 - EUROPE, CHIMAIRA, KINGDOM COME, THREAT SIGNAL, INSAHN, BURY YOUR DEAD, CROWBAR, BURY TOMORROW, CHRISTOPHER LEE, And More!

May 26, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 34th Birthday EUROPE's The Final Countdown - May 26th, 1986



Happy 43rd Birthday Mark Hunter (CHIMAIRA) - May 26th, 1977



Happy 23rd Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Master Seven - May 26th, 1997



Happy 14th Birthday THREAT SIGNAL's Under Reprisal - May 26th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday IHSAHN's AngL - May 26th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD's It's Nothing Personal - May 26th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday CROWBAR’s Symmetry in Black - May 26th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday BURY TOMORROW’s Runes - May 26th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Metal Knight - May 26th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday ALESTORM’s No Grave but the Sea – May 26th, 2017



Happy 3rd Birthday AVATARIUM’s Hurricanes And Halos – May 26th, 2017



Happy 3rd Birthday DANZIG’s Black Laden Crown – May 26th, 2017



Happy 3rd Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Legendary Years – May 26th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday SHAI HULUD's Misanthropy Pure - May 26th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday

KHANATE's Clean Hands Go Foul - May 26th, 2009

MINSK's With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone - May 26th, 2009

NAHEMAH's A New Constellation - May 26th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday SOTAJUMALA’s Kuolemanpalvelus - May 26th, 2010