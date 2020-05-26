Brave History May 26th, 2020 - EUROPE, CHIMAIRA, KINGDOM COME, THREAT SIGNAL, INSAHN, BURY YOUR DEAD, CROWBAR, BURY TOMORROW, CHRISTOPHER LEE, And More!
May 26, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 34th Birthday EUROPE's The Final Countdown - May 26th, 1986
Happy 43rd Birthday Mark Hunter (CHIMAIRA) - May 26th, 1977
Happy 23rd Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Master Seven - May 26th, 1997
Happy 14th Birthday THREAT SIGNAL's Under Reprisal - May 26th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday IHSAHN's AngL - May 26th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD's It's Nothing Personal - May 26th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday CROWBAR’s Symmetry in Black - May 26th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday BURY TOMORROW’s Runes - May 26th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Metal Knight - May 26th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday ALESTORM’s No Grave but the Sea – May 26th, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday AVATARIUM’s Hurricanes And Halos – May 26th, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday DANZIG’s Black Laden Crown – May 26th, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Legendary Years – May 26th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday SHAI HULUD's Misanthropy Pure - May 26th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday
KHANATE's Clean Hands Go Foul - May 26th, 2009
MINSK's With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone - May 26th, 2009
NAHEMAH's A New Constellation - May 26th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday SOTAJUMALA’s Kuolemanpalvelus - May 26th, 2010