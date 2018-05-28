Brave History May 28th, 2018 - CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL, ENUFF Z'NUFF, TROUBLE, WENDY O. WILLIAMS, LIZZY BORDEN, WARRIOR SOUL, SLAYER, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, AKERCOKE, TURISAS, ALICE IN CHAINS, BLOOD CEREMONY, JUDAS PRIEST, SACRED OATH, And More!
May 28, 2018, 6 minutes ago
Happy 73rd Birthday John Cameron Fogerty (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL) - May 28th, 1945
R.I.P. Derek Frigo (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – May 28th, 2004 (36 years old)
Happy Birthday RICK WARTELL (TROUBLE) - May 28th
R.I.P. Wendy Orlean (O.) Williams (May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998)
Happy 33rd Birthday LIZZY BORDEN’s Love You To Pieces - May 28th, 1985
Happy 27th Birthday WARRIOR SOUL's Drugs, God And The New Republic - May 28th, 1991
Happy 22nd Birthday SLAYER's Undisputed Attitude - May 28th 1996
Happy 11th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Fire Up The Blades - May 28th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday AKERCOKE's Antichrist - May 28th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday TURISAS' The Varangian Way - May 28th, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS’ The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here - May 28th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday BLOOD CEREMONY’s The Eldritch Dark – May 28th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Epitaph - May 28th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday SACRED OATH’s Fallen – May 28th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
DISBELIEF’s Heal – May 28th, 2010
ENEMY OF THE SUN’s Caedium – May 28th, 2010
EXILIA’s Naked – May 28th, 2010
MAGICA’s Dark Diary – May 28th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
ARCHITECTS’ Daybreaker – May 28th, 2012
SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s Malediction (EP) – May 28th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday
ABORYM’s Dirty – May 28th, 2013
ANTIGAMA’s Meteor – May 28th, 2013
ASG’s Blood Drive – May 28th, 2013
SVATSYN’s Black Testament – May 28th, 2013