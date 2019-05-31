Brave History May 31st, 2019 - LED ZEPPELIN, SKID ROW, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, SENTENCED, NEVERMORE, ANATHEMA, AUTOPSY, GAMMA RAY, And TRISTANIA

R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) - May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980



Happy 55th Birthday Scott "Scotti Hill" Lawrence Mulvehill (SKID ROW) - May 31st, 1964



Happy 39th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Ready An' Willing - May 31st, 1980



Happy 20th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Colony - May 31st, 1999



Happy 14th Birthday SENTENCED's The Funeral Album - May 31st, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday NEVERMORE’s The Obsidian Conspiracy - May 31st, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday ANATHEMA’s We're Here Because We're Here - May 31st, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday AUTOPSY’s Macabre Eternal - May 31st, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Skeletons & Majesties - May 31st, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday TRISTANIA’s Darkest White - May 31st, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday SPAWN OF POSSESSION's Noctambulant - May 31st, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Acoustic Shards - May 31st, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday LYZANXIA’s Locust – May 31st, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday UNEXPECT’s Fables Of The Sleepless Empire