Brave History November 12th, 2017 - ENTOMBED, NEIL YOUNG, MEGADETH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, POISON, ACID BATH, BLOODBATH, OPETH, SOUNDGARDEN, TANK, And More!
November 12, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 26th Birthday ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991
Happy 72nd Birthday NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945
Happy 53rd Birthday Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964
Happy 70th Birthday Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947
Happy 26th Birthday POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991
Happy 21st Birthday ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996
Happy 15th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002
Happy 15th Birthday OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002
Happy 5th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday TANK’s War Machine Live (DVD) – November 12th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 4th Birthday
HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013
LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013
BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013