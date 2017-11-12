Brave History November 12th, 2017 - ENTOMBED, NEIL YOUNG, MEGADETH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, POISON, ACID BATH, BLOODBATH, OPETH, SOUNDGARDEN, TANK, And More!

November 12, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 26th Birthday ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991



Happy 72nd Birthday NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945



Happy 53rd Birthday Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964



Happy 70th Birthday Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947



Happy 26th Birthday POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991



Happy 21st Birthday ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996



Happy 15th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002



Happy 15th Birthday OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002



Happy 5th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday TANK’s War Machine Live (DVD) – November 12th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday

HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013

LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013

BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013