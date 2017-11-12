Brave History November 12th, 2017 - ENTOMBED, NEIL YOUNG, MEGADETH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, POISON, ACID BATH, BLOODBATH, OPETH, SOUNDGARDEN, TANK, And More!

November 12, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities entombed neil young megadeth blue oyster cult poison acid bath bloodbath opeth soundgarden tank

Brave History November 12th, 2017 - ENTOMBED, NEIL YOUNG, MEGADETH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, POISON, ACID BATH, BLOODBATH, OPETH, SOUNDGARDEN, TANK, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991

Happy 72nd Birthday NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945

Happy 53rd Birthday Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964

Happy 70th Birthday Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947

Happy 26th Birthday POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991

Happy 21st Birthday ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996

Happy 15th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002

Happy 15th Birthday OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002

Happy 5th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday TANK’s War Machine Live (DVD) – November 12th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday
HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013
LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013
BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013

Featured Audio

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK ABSINTHE Premier "The Wild"

BLACK ABSINTHE Premier "The Wild"

Latest Reviews