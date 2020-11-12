Brave History November 12th, 2020 - ENTOMBED, NEIL YOUNG, MEGADETH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, DEEP PURPLE, POISON, ACID BATH, BLOODBATH, OPETH, SOUNDGARDEN, TANK, And More!

Happy 29th Birthday ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991



Happy 75th Birthday NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945



Happy 56th Birthday Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964



Happy 73rd Birthday Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947



Happy 36th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers – November 12th, 1984



Happy 29th Birthday POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991



Happy 24th Birthday ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996



Happy 18th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002



Happy 18th Birthday OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002



Happy 8th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday TANK’s War Machine Live (DVD) – November 12th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013

LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013

BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013