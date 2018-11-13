Brave History November 13th, 2018 - ALDO NOVA, GREAT WHITE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, RHAPSODY, HELIX, MACHINE HEAD, LEAVES' EYES, DEFTONES, GIRLSCHOOL, And More!

November 13, 2018, 38 minutes ago

Brave History November 13th, 2018 - ALDO NOVA, GREAT WHITE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, RHAPSODY, HELIX, MACHINE HEAD, LEAVES' EYES, DEFTONES, GIRLSCHOOL, And More!

Happy 62nd Birthday ALDO NOVA (Aldo Caporuscio) - November 13th, 1956

Happy 53rd Birthday Tony “Montana” Cardenas (GREAT WHITE) – November 13th, 1965

Happy 19th Birthday KITTIE’s Spit – November 13th, 1999

Happy 17th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Dreadful Hours – November 13th, 2001

Happy 17th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Rain Of A Thousand Flames – November 13th, 2001

Happy 8th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits...Unplugged - November 13th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Machine Fucking Head Live – November 13th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday DEFTONES’ Koi No Yokan – November 13th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Symphonies Of The Night – November 13th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Guilty As Sin – November 13th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday OUTWORLD's Outworld - November 13th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday 
MOB RULES' Radical Peace - November 13th, 2009
NOSTRADAMEUS' Illusion's Parade - November 13th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday
INTRONAUT’s The Direction Of Last Things – November 13th, 2015
SWALLOW THE SUN’s Songs From The North I, II, &, III – November 13th, 2015
VISION OF DISORDER’s Razed To The Ground – November 13th, 2015



RED DRAGON CARTEL – “Crooked Man” (Frontiers)

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

