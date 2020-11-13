Brave History November 13th, 2020 - ALDO NOVA, GREAT WHITE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, RHAPSODY, HELIX, MACHINE HEAD, LEAVES' EYES, DEFTONES, GIRLSCHOOL, And More!

Happy 64th Birthday ALDO NOVA (Aldo Caporuscio) - November 13th, 1956



Happy 55th Birthday Tony “Montana” Cardenas (GREAT WHITE) – November 13th, 1965



Happy 21st Birthday KITTIE’s Spit – November 13th, 1999



Happy 19th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Dreadful Hours – November 13th, 2001



Happy 19th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Rain Of A Thousand Flames – November 13th, 2001



Happy 10th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits...Unplugged - November 13th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Machine Fucking Head Live – November 13th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday DEFTONES’ Koi No Yokan – November 13th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Symphonies Of The Night – November 13th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Guilty As Sin – November 13th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday OUTWORLD's Outworld - November 13th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday (November 13th, 2009)

MOB RULES' Radical Peace

NOSTRADAMEUS' Illusion's Parade

Happy 5th Birthday (November 13th, 2015)

INTRONAUT’s The Direction Of Last Things

SWALLOW THE SUN’s Songs From The North I, II, &, III

VISION OF DISORDER’s Razed To The Ground