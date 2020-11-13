Brave History November 13th, 2020 - ALDO NOVA, GREAT WHITE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, RHAPSODY, HELIX, MACHINE HEAD, LEAVES' EYES, DEFTONES, GIRLSCHOOL, And More!

November 13, 2020, 11 hours ago

Happy 64th Birthday ALDO NOVA (Aldo Caporuscio) - November 13th, 1956

Happy 55th Birthday Tony “Montana” Cardenas (GREAT WHITE) – November 13th, 1965

Happy 21st Birthday KITTIE’s Spit – November 13th, 1999

Happy 19th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Dreadful Hours – November 13th, 2001

Happy 19th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Rain Of A Thousand Flames – November 13th, 2001

Happy 10th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits...Unplugged - November 13th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Machine Fucking Head Live – November 13th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday DEFTONES’ Koi No Yokan – November 13th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Symphonies Of The Night – November 13th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Guilty As Sin – November 13th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday OUTWORLD's Outworld - November 13th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday (November 13th, 2009)
MOB RULES' Radical Peace 
NOSTRADAMEUS' Illusion's Parade

Happy 5th Birthday (November 13th, 2015)
INTRONAUT’s The Direction Of Last Things 
SWALLOW THE SUN’s Songs From The North I, II, &, III 
VISION OF DISORDER’s Razed To The Ground 



ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

