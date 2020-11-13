Brave History November 13th, 2020 - ALDO NOVA, GREAT WHITE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, RHAPSODY, HELIX, MACHINE HEAD, LEAVES' EYES, DEFTONES, GIRLSCHOOL, And More!
November 13, 2020, 11 hours ago
Happy 64th Birthday ALDO NOVA (Aldo Caporuscio) - November 13th, 1956
Happy 55th Birthday Tony “Montana” Cardenas (GREAT WHITE) – November 13th, 1965
Happy 21st Birthday KITTIE’s Spit – November 13th, 1999
Happy 19th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Dreadful Hours – November 13th, 2001
Happy 19th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Rain Of A Thousand Flames – November 13th, 2001
Happy 10th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits...Unplugged - November 13th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Machine Fucking Head Live – November 13th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday DEFTONES’ Koi No Yokan – November 13th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Symphonies Of The Night – November 13th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Guilty As Sin – November 13th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday OUTWORLD's Outworld - November 13th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday (November 13th, 2009)
MOB RULES' Radical Peace
NOSTRADAMEUS' Illusion's Parade
Happy 5th Birthday (November 13th, 2015)
INTRONAUT’s The Direction Of Last Things
SWALLOW THE SUN’s Songs From The North I, II, &, III
VISION OF DISORDER’s Razed To The Ground