Brave History November 16th, 2020 - PRETTY MAIDS, VELVET REVOLVER, DOKKEN, STRATOVARIUS, BON JOVI, GAMMA RAY, And More!
November 16, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Happy 6th Birthday Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS) - November 16th, 1964
Happy 54th Birthday - David "Dave" Kushner (VELVET REVOLVER, LOADED) - November 16th, 1966
Happy 32nd Birthday DOKKEN's Beast From The East - November 16th, 1988
Happy 21st Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ The Chosen Ones – November 16th, 1999
Happy 16th Birthday BON JOVI’s 100,000,000 Bon Jovi Fans Can’t Be Wrong – November 16th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday GAMMA RAY's Land Of The Free II - November 16th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday (November 16th, 2007)
AXXIS' Doom Of Destiny
PRIMORDIAL's To The Nameless Dead
Happy 11th Birthday (November 16th, 2009)
MISERATION's The Mirroring Shadow
SYBREED's The Pulse Of Awakening
URGEHAL's Ikonoklast
Happy 8th Birthday (November 16th, 2012)
EKYSION’s Killing My Dreams
KYLESA’s From The Vaults, Vol. 1