Brave History November 16th, 2020 - PRETTY MAIDS, VELVET REVOLVER, DOKKEN, STRATOVARIUS, BON JOVI, GAMMA RAY, And More!

Happy 6th Birthday Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS) - November 16th, 1964



Happy 54th Birthday - David "Dave" Kushner (VELVET REVOLVER, LOADED) - November 16th, 1966



Happy 32nd Birthday DOKKEN's Beast From The East - November 16th, 1988



Happy 21st Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ The Chosen Ones – November 16th, 1999



Happy 16th Birthday BON JOVI’s 100,000,000 Bon Jovi Fans Can’t Be Wrong – November 16th, 2004



Happy 13th Birthday GAMMA RAY's Land Of The Free II - November 16th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday (November 16th, 2007)

AXXIS' Doom Of Destiny

PRIMORDIAL's To The Nameless Dead

Happy 11th Birthday (November 16th, 2009)

MISERATION's The Mirroring Shadow

SYBREED's The Pulse Of Awakening

URGEHAL's Ikonoklast

Happy 8th Birthday (November 16th, 2012)

EKYSION’s Killing My Dreams

KYLESA’s From The Vaults, Vol. 1