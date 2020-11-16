Brave History November 16th, 2020 - PRETTY MAIDS, VELVET REVOLVER, DOKKEN, STRATOVARIUS, BON JOVI, GAMMA RAY, And More!

November 16, 2020, 32 minutes ago

Brave History November 16th, 2020 - PRETTY MAIDS, VELVET REVOLVER, DOKKEN, STRATOVARIUS, BON JOVI, GAMMA RAY, And More!

Happy 6th Birthday Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS) - November 16th, 1964

Happy 54th Birthday - David "Dave" Kushner (VELVET REVOLVER, LOADED) - November 16th, 1966

Happy 32nd Birthday DOKKEN's Beast From The East - November 16th, 1988

Happy 21st Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ The Chosen Ones – November 16th, 1999

Happy 16th Birthday BON JOVI’s 100,000,000 Bon Jovi Fans Can’t Be Wrong – November 16th, 2004

Happy 13th Birthday GAMMA RAY's Land Of The Free II - November 16th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday (November 16th, 2007)
AXXIS' Doom Of Destiny 
PRIMORDIAL's To The Nameless Dead 

Happy 11th Birthday (November 16th, 2009)
MISERATION's The Mirroring Shadow 
SYBREED's The Pulse Of Awakening 
URGEHAL's Ikonoklast 

Happy 8th Birthday (November 16th, 2012)
EKYSION’s Killing My Dreams 
KYLESA’s From The Vaults, Vol. 1 



Featured Audio

ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

