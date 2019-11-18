Brave History November 18th, 2019 - METALLICA, RUDY SARZO, SCORPIONS, DIMMU BORGIR, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, VIXEN, MANOWAR, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, PAGAN'S MIND, DARK FUNERAL, IRON SAVIOR, RUSH, And More!

November 18, 2019

Brave History November 18th, 2019 - METALLICA, RUDY SARZO, SCORPIONS, DIMMU BORGIR, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, VIXEN, MANOWAR, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, PAGAN'S MIND, DARK FUNERAL, IRON SAVIOR, RUSH, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962

Happy 69th Birthday Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950

Happy 70th Birthday Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949

Happy 44th Birthday Stian Thoresen (DIMMU BORGIR) – November 18th, 1976

Happy 35th Birthday Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984

R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013

Happy 31st Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988

Happy 30th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989

Happy 22nd Birthday IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997

Happy 22nd Birthday METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997

Happy 17th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002

Happy 10th Birthday DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang… - November 18th, 2011
EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP) – November 18th, 2011
MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds – November 18th, 2011
MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death – November 18th, 2011
OZ’s Burning Leather – November 18th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews