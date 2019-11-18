Brave History November 18th, 2019 - METALLICA, RUDY SARZO, SCORPIONS, DIMMU BORGIR, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, VIXEN, MANOWAR, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, PAGAN'S MIND, DARK FUNERAL, IRON SAVIOR, RUSH, And More!
November 18, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 57th Birthday Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962
Happy 69th Birthday Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950
Happy 70th Birthday Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949
Happy 44th Birthday Stian Thoresen (DIMMU BORGIR) – November 18th, 1976
Happy 35th Birthday Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984
R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013
Happy 31st Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988
Happy 30th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989
Happy 22nd Birthday IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997
Happy 22nd Birthday METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997
Happy 17th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002
Happy 10th Birthday DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang… - November 18th, 2011
EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP) – November 18th, 2011
MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds – November 18th, 2011
MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death – November 18th, 2011
OZ’s Burning Leather – November 18th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014