Brave History November 23rd, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, PESTILENCE, LAMB OF GOD, ARCH ENEMY, AC/DC, GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DESTRUCTION, ROYAL HUNT, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

Happy 33rd Birthday BLACK SABBATH's The Eternal Idol - November 23rd, 1987





Happy 27th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Stairway To Fairyland - November 23rd, 1993





Happy 54th Birthday Patrick Mameli (PESTILENCE) - November 23rd, 1966



Happy 48th Birthday Christopher James Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - November 23rd, 1972



Happy 42nd Birthday Christopher Amott (ARMAGEDDON, ARCH ENEMY) - November 23rd, 1977



Happy 39th Birthday AC/DC's For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) - November 23rd, 1981



Happy 27th Birthday GUNS N' ROSES' The Spaghetti Incident - November 23rd, 1993



Happy 27th Birthday METALLICA's Live Shit: Binge & Purge - November 23rd, 1993



Happy 21st Birthday METALLICA's S&M - November 23rd, 1999



Happy 21st Birthday GUNS N' ROSES' Live ERA '87-'93 - November 23rd, 1999



Happy 21st Birthday YNGWIE J. MALMSTEEN’s Alchemy – November 23rd, 1999



Happy 21st Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Live Entertainment Or Death - November 23rd, 1999



Happy 12th Birthday GUNS N' ROSES' Chinese Democracy - November 23rd, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday DESTRUCTION’s Spiritual Genocide - November 23rd, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s 20th Anniversary – November 23rd, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Live You To Death – November 23rd, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday METALLICA's Francais Pour Une Nuit (live DVD) - November 23rd, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (November 23rd, 2010)

AFTER THE BURIAL’s In Dreams

AGALLOCH’s Marrow Of The Spirit

THE CHARIOT’s Long Live

GOD DETHRONED’s Under The Sign Of The Iron Cross

PHOBIA’s Unrelenting (EP)