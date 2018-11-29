Brave History November 29th, 2018 - KING DIAMOND, JOHN MAYALL, BOSTON, LOUDNESS, GEORGE HARRISON, GUNS N' ROSES, MOTÖRHEAD, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTWISH, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday Andy LaRocque (KING DIAMOND) - November 29th, 1962



Happy 85th Birthday John Mayall (JOHN MAYALL & THE BLUESBREAKERS) - November 29th, 1933



Happy 67th Birthday Barry Goudreau (BOSTON, RTZ) - November 29th, 1951



Happy 57th Birthday Masayoshi Yamashita (LOUDNESS) - November 29th, 1961



R.I.P. GEORGE HARRISON (THE BEATLES): February 25th, 1943 – November 29th, 2001



R.I.P. Ronald Douglas "Ronnie" Montrose (MONTROSE): November 29th, 1947 – March 3rd, 2012



Happy 30th Birthday GUNS N' ROSES' G N' R Lies - November 29th, 1988



Happy 25th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Bastards - November 29th, 1993



Happy 7th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s Show Me How To Live – November 29th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Showtime, Storytime (DVD/CD) – November 29th, 2013



More releases on this day:



Happy 7th Birthday SOZIEDAD ALKOHOLIKA’s Cadenas De Odio – November 29th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday ASHES YOU LEAVE’s The Cure For Happiness – November 29th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday

BENEDICTUM’s Obey – November 29th, 2013

HUMAN FORTRESS’ Raided Land – November 29th, 2013