Brave History November 30th, 2019 - NIGHTWISH, DEEP PURPLE, BILLY IDOL, PORCUPINE TREE, THE RUNAWAYS, STEELHEART, SACRIFICE, DISTURBED, METALLICA, And More!

November 30, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities nightwish deep purple billy idol porcupine tree the runaways steelheart sacrifice disturbed metallica

Brave History November 30th, 2019 - NIGHTWISH, DEEP PURPLE, BILLY IDOL, PORCUPINE TREE, THE RUNAWAYS, STEELHEART, SACRIFICE, DISTURBED, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 8th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Imaginaerum – November 30th, 2011

Happy 74th Birthday Roger Glover (DEEP PURPLE) - November 30th, 1945

Happy 64th Birthday BILLY IDOL - November 30th, 1955

Happy 62nd Birthday Richard Barbieri (PORCUPINE TREE) - November 30th, 1957

Happy 60th Birthday Cherie Ann Currie (THE RUNAWAYS) - November 30th, 1959

Happy 55th Birthday Mike Matijevic (STEELHEART) - November 30th, 1964

Happy 52nd Birthday Gus Pynn (SACRIFICE) - November 30th, 1967

Happy 46th Birthday John Moyer (DISTURBED, OPERATION: MINDCRIME, ART OF ANARCHY) - November 30th, 1973

Happy 10th Birthday METALLICA's Orgullo, Pasion Y Gloria - Tres Noches En La Ciudad De Mexico - November 30th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday CHAPTER 14’s Like Trees In November (EP) – November 30th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday THE UNGUIDED’s Hell Frost – November 30th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING’s The Art of Coming Apart - November 30th, 2012
GAMMA RAY’s Skeletons & Majesties Live - November 30th, 2012
HAMMERFALL’s Gates Of Dalhalla (DVD) - November 30th, 2012
SATURNUS’ Saturn in Ascension - November 30th, 2012



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews