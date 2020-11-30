Brave History November 30th, 2020 - NIGHTWISH, DEEP PURPLE, BILLY IDOL, PORCUPINE TREE, THE RUNAWAYS, STEELHEART, SACRIFICE, DISTURBED, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 9th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Imaginaerum – November 30th, 2011

Happy 75th Birthday Roger Glover (DEEP PURPLE) - November 30th, 1945

Happy 65th Birthday BILLY IDOL - November 30th, 1955

Happy 63rd Birthday Richard Barbieri (PORCUPINE TREE) - November 30th, 1957

Happy 61st Birthday Cherie Ann Currie (THE RUNAWAYS) - November 30th, 1959

Happy 56th Birthday Mike Matijevic (STEELHEART) - November 30th, 1964

Happy 53rd Birthday Gus Pynn (SACRIFICE) - November 30th, 1967

Happy 47th Birthday John Moyer (DISTURBED, OPERATION: MINDCRIME, ART OF ANARCHY) - November 30th, 1973

Happy 11th Birthday METALLICA's Orgullo, Pasion Y Gloria - Tres Noches En La Ciudad De Mexico - November 30th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday CHAPTER 14’s Like Trees In November (EP) – November 30th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday THE UNGUIDED’s Hell Frost – November 30th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday (November 30th, 2012)
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING’s The Art of Coming Apart 
GAMMA RAY’s Skeletons & Majesties Live 
HAMMERFALL’s Gates Of Dalhalla (DVD) 
SATURNUS’ Saturn in Ascension 



SODOM - "Sodom & Gomorrah"

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

