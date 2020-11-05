Brave History November 5th, 2020 - NEVERMORE, ARCH ENEMY, NIGHT RANGER, TESLA, SYMPHONY X, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, OPETH, ALLEN/LANDE, DREAM THEATER, MELVINS, STRYPER, And More!

Happy 24th Birthday NEVERMORE’s The Politics Of Ecstasy – November 5th, 1996



Happy 46th Birthday Angela Gossow (ARCH ENEMY) - November 5th, 1974



Happy 64th Birthday Jeff Watson (NIGHT RANGER) - November 5th, 1956



Happy 57th Birthday Brian Wheat (TESLA) - November 5th, 1963



Happy 18th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ The Odyssey – November 5th, 2002



Happy 13th Birthday THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Ire Works – November 5th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday OPETH’s The Roundhouse Tapes – November 5th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday ALLEN/LANDE’s The Showdown – November 5th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Live At Luna Park – November 5th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday MELVINS’ Tres Cabrones – November 5th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday STRYPER’s No More Hell To Pay – November 5th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday ARSIS’ United In Regret – November 5th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday NOVEMBRE’s The Blue – November 5th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday FORGOTTEN TALES’ We Shall See The Light – November 5th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s Tales From The Grave In Space – November 5th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday FALKENBACH’s Asa – November 5th, 2013