Brave History October 12th, 2020 - TESLA, STATUS QUO, ARMORED SAINT, BLUE CHEER, THE CULT, GORGOROTH, MY DYING BRIDE, W.A.S.P., And More!
October 12, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 62nd Birthday Jeff Keith (TESLA) - October 12th, 1958
Happy 72nd Birthday Rick Parfitt (STATUS QUO) - October 12th, 1948
Happy 57th Birthday Gonzo Sandoval (ARMORED SAINT) - October 12th, 1963
R.I.P. Richard Allan "Dickie" Peterson (BLUE CHEER): September 12, 1946 – October 12, 2009
Happy 26th Birthday THE CULT’s The Cult - October 12th, 1994
Happy 26th Birthday GORGOROTH’s Pentagram - October 12th, 1994
Happy 21st Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Light At The End Of The World - October 12th, 1999
Happy 11th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Babylon – October 12th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 16th Birthday PIG DESTROYER’s Terrifyer - October 12th, 2004
Happy 11th Birthday (October 12th, 2009)
RAM-ZET's Neutralized
SLOWMOTION APOCALYPSE's Mothra
Happy 10th Birthday (October 12th, 2010)
ALL THAT REMAINS' ...For We Are Many
INTRONAUT's Valley Of Smoke
MADBALL's Empire
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Creatures
Happy 9th Birthday INSOMNIUM's One For Sorrow - October 12th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday (October 12th, 2012)
FALL OF THE IDOLS’ Solemn Verses
MAGICA’s Center Of The Great Unknown