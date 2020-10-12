Brave History October 12th, 2020 - TESLA, STATUS QUO, ARMORED SAINT, BLUE CHEER, THE CULT, GORGOROTH, MY DYING BRIDE, W.A.S.P., And More!

Happy 62nd Birthday Jeff Keith (TESLA) - October 12th, 1958



Happy 72nd Birthday Rick Parfitt (STATUS QUO) - October 12th, 1948



Happy 57th Birthday Gonzo Sandoval (ARMORED SAINT) - October 12th, 1963



R.I.P. Richard Allan "Dickie" Peterson (BLUE CHEER): September 12, 1946 – October 12, 2009



Happy 26th Birthday THE CULT’s The Cult - October 12th, 1994



Happy 26th Birthday GORGOROTH’s Pentagram - October 12th, 1994



Happy 21st Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Light At The End Of The World - October 12th, 1999



Happy 11th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Babylon – October 12th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday PIG DESTROYER’s Terrifyer - October 12th, 2004

Happy 11th Birthday (October 12th, 2009)

RAM-ZET's Neutralized

SLOWMOTION APOCALYPSE's Mothra

Happy 10th Birthday (October 12th, 2010)

ALL THAT REMAINS' ...For We Are Many

INTRONAUT's Valley Of Smoke

MADBALL's Empire

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Creatures

Happy 9th Birthday INSOMNIUM's One For Sorrow - October 12th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday (October 12th, 2012)

FALL OF THE IDOLS’ Solemn Verses

MAGICA’s Center Of The Great Unknown