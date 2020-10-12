Brave History October 12th, 2020 - TESLA, STATUS QUO, ARMORED SAINT, BLUE CHEER, THE CULT, GORGOROTH, MY DYING BRIDE, W.A.S.P., And More!

October 12, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities tesla status quo armored saint blue cheer the cult gorgoroth my dying bride w.a.s.p.

Brave History October 12th, 2020 - TESLA, STATUS QUO, ARMORED SAINT, BLUE CHEER, THE CULT, GORGOROTH, MY DYING BRIDE, W.A.S.P., And More!

Happy 62nd Birthday Jeff Keith (TESLA) - October 12th, 1958

Happy 72nd Birthday Rick Parfitt (STATUS QUO) - October 12th, 1948

Happy 57th Birthday Gonzo Sandoval (ARMORED SAINT) - October 12th, 1963

R.I.P. Richard Allan "Dickie" Peterson (BLUE CHEER): September 12, 1946 – October 12, 2009

Happy 26th Birthday THE CULT’s The Cult - October 12th, 1994

Happy 26th Birthday GORGOROTH’s Pentagram - October 12th, 1994

Happy 21st Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Light At The End Of The World - October 12th, 1999

Happy 11th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Babylon – October 12th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday PIG DESTROYER’s Terrifyer - October 12th, 2004

Happy 11th Birthday (October 12th, 2009)
RAM-ZET's Neutralized 
SLOWMOTION APOCALYPSE's Mothra 

Happy 10th Birthday (October 12th, 2010)
ALL THAT REMAINS' ...For We Are Many 
INTRONAUT's Valley Of Smoke 
MADBALL's Empire 
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Creatures 

Happy 9th Birthday INSOMNIUM's One For Sorrow - October 12th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday (October 12th, 2012)
FALL OF THE IDOLS’ Solemn Verses 
MAGICA’s Center Of The Great Unknown 



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews