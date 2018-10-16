Brave History October 16th, 2018 - PRIMAL FEAR, BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, RAINBOW, HELLYEAH, KAMELOT, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, EPICA, GRAVE, SAXON, And More!

October 16, 2018, 12 minutes ago

Brave History October 16th, 2018 - PRIMAL FEAR, BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, RAINBOW, HELLYEAH, KAMELOT, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, EPICA, GRAVE, SAXON, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Mat Sinner (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 16th, 1963

Happy 75th Birthday Fred Turner (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE) - October 16th, 1943

Happy 65th Birthday Tony Carey (RAINBOW) - October 16th, 1953

Happy 58th Birthday Robert Arthur "Bob" Mould (HÜSKER DÜ, SUGAR) - October 16th, 1960

Happy 56th Birthday Michael "Flea" Balzary (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 16th, 1962

Happy 47th Birthday - Chad Gray (HELLYEAH, MUDVAYNE) October 16th, 1971

Happy 42nd Birthday Casey Grillo (KAMELOT) - October 16th, 1976

Happy 42nd Birthday THIN LIZZY's Johnny The Fox - October 16th, 1976

Happy 17th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Down To Earth - October 16th, 2001

Happy 9th Birthday EPICA's Design Your Universe - October 16th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday GRAVE’s Out Of Respect For The Dead – October 16th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday SAXON’s Battering Ram – October 16th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday 
TEXTURES’ Drawing Circles - October 16, 2006 
STURMGEIST's Uber - October 16th, 2006
SYLOSIS' Casting Shadows (EP) - October 16th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday 
BORN OF OSIRIS' The New Reign - October 16th, 2007
DEMIRICOUS' Two (Poverty) - October 16th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday 
BRAINSTORM's Memorial Roots - October 16th, 2009
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - The Everhaunting Past/Chapter IV - A Splendid Retrospection - October 16th, 2009
WINGER's Karma - October 16th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday 
DETHLOK’s Dethalbum III – October 16th, 2012
NO BRAGGING RIGHTS’ Cycles – October 16th, 2012
YAKUZA’s Beyul – October 16th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday EUROPE’s Live At Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show - October 16th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday KAYO DOT’s Coffins On Lo – October 16th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday
40 BELOW SUMMER’s Transmission Infrared – October 16th, 2015
BLACK TIDE’s Chasing Shadows – October 16th, 2015
GOROD’s A Maze Of Recycled Creeds – October 16th, 2015
SADIST’s Hyaena – October 16th, 2015



