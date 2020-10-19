Brave History October 19th, 2020 - RUSH, ALICE COOPER, CANNIBAL CORPSE, TWISTED SISTER, SOILWORK, KATATONIA, ACE FREHLEY, AMARANTHE, And More!

Happy 27th Birthday RUSH's Counterparts - October 19th, 1993



R.I.P. Glen Edward Buxton (ALICE COOPER): November 10th, 1947 – October 19th, 1997



Happy 21st Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Bloodthirst - October 19th, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Still Hungry - October 19th, 2004



Happy 13th Birthday SOILWORK’s Sworn To A Great Divide - October 19th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday KATATONIA's Night Is The New Day - October 19th, 2009



Happy 2nd Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Spaceman – October 19th, 2018



Happy 2nd Birthday AMARANTHE’s Helix – October 19th, 2018



Happy 2nd Birthday DISTURBED’s Evolution – October 19th, 2018



Happy 2nd Birthday SOULFLY’s Ritual – October 19th, 2018



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (October 19th, 2009)

SKITLIV's Skandinavisk Misantrop

AMORAL's Beneath

Happy 8th Birthday (October 19th, 2012)

MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Rise of a Digital Nation

MANOWAR’s The Lord of Steel

MOB RULES’ Cannibal Nation

PARGON’s Force of Destruction

THY ART IS MURDER’s Hate

WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH’s Voyeur

WINTERSUN’s Time I

Happy 2nd Birthday (October 19th, 2018)

GOROD’s Aethra

MARTY FRIEDMAN’s One Bad M.F. Live!!

SALIVA’s 10 Lives

SHINING’s Animal

SUNFLOWER DEAD’s C O M A