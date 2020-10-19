Brave History October 19th, 2020 - RUSH, ALICE COOPER, CANNIBAL CORPSE, TWISTED SISTER, SOILWORK, KATATONIA, ACE FREHLEY, AMARANTHE, And More!
October 19, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 27th Birthday RUSH's Counterparts - October 19th, 1993
R.I.P. Glen Edward Buxton (ALICE COOPER): November 10th, 1947 – October 19th, 1997
Happy 21st Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Bloodthirst - October 19th, 1999
Happy 15th Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Still Hungry - October 19th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday SOILWORK’s Sworn To A Great Divide - October 19th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday KATATONIA's Night Is The New Day - October 19th, 2009
Happy 2nd Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Spaceman – October 19th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday AMARANTHE’s Helix – October 19th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday DISTURBED’s Evolution – October 19th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday SOULFLY’s Ritual – October 19th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (October 19th, 2009)
SKITLIV's Skandinavisk Misantrop
AMORAL's Beneath
Happy 8th Birthday (October 19th, 2012)
MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s Rise of a Digital Nation
MANOWAR’s The Lord of Steel
MOB RULES’ Cannibal Nation
PARGON’s Force of Destruction
THY ART IS MURDER’s Hate
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH’s Voyeur
WINTERSUN’s Time I
Happy 2nd Birthday (October 19th, 2018)
GOROD’s Aethra
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s One Bad M.F. Live!!
SALIVA’s 10 Lives
SHINING’s Animal
SUNFLOWER DEAD’s C O M A