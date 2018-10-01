Brave History October 1st, 2018 - MESHUGGAH, WISHBONE ASH, APRIL WINE, AMORPHIS, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ACCEPT, WARRANT, AXEL RUDI PELL, GRAVE DIGGER, MELECHESH, And More!

October 1, 2018, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities meshuggah wishbone ash april wine amorphis iron maiden motley crue accept warrant axel rudi pell grave digger melechesh

Brave History October 1st, 2018 - MESHUGGAH, WISHBONE ASH, APRIL WINE, AMORPHIS, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ACCEPT, WARRANT, AXEL RUDI PELL, GRAVE DIGGER, MELECHESH, And More!

Happy 27th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s Contradictions Collapse - October 1st, 1991

Happy 71st Birthday Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947

Happy 67th Birthday Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951

Happy 46th Birthday Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972 

Happy 28th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990

Happy 27th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 (greatest hits compilation) - October 1st, 1991

Happy 24th Birthday ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994 

Happy 22nd Birthday WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996

Happy 11th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007

Happy 5th Birthday:
BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease – October 1st, 2013
SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr – October 1st, 2013
THE BROWNING’s Hypernova – October 1st, 2013
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) – October 1st, 2013



Featured Audio

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN - "Aeolian" (M-Theory)

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN - "Aeolian" (M-Theory)

Featured Video

DARK SARAH - "Sky Sailing"

DARK SARAH - "Sky Sailing"

Latest Reviews