Brave History October 21st, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, TOTO, KEEL, KYUSS, THE RUNAWAYS, DEICIDE, EMPEROR, SLIPKNOT, ALICE COOPER, PESTILENCE, And More!

October 21, 2020, 2 hours ago

Happy 33rd Birthday KING DIAMOND’s Abigail - October 21st, 1987

Happy 63rd Birthday Steven Lee "Luke" Lukather (TOTO) - October 21st, 1957

Happy 57th Birthday Kenny Chaisson (KEEL) - October 21st, 1963

Happy 49th Birthday Nick Steven Oliveri (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS) - October 21st, 1971

R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006

Happy 23rd Birthday DEICIDE’s Serpents Of The Light - October 21st, 1997

Happy 19th Birthday EMPEROR’s Prometheus: The Discipline Of Fire & Demise - October 21st, 2001

Happy 17th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Silent Circus - October 21st, 2003

Happy 17th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Puppet Master - October 21, 2003

Happy 7th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Obsideo – October 21st, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s .5: The Gray Chapter - October 21st, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Raise The Dead – Live From Wacken (DVD) – October 21st, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday AMARANTHE’s Massive Addictive – October 21st, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 18th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Eternal Endless Infinity - October 21st, 2002

Happy 11th Birthday (October 21st, 2009)
FREAK KITCHEN's Land Of The Freaks 
GORGOROTH's Quantos Possunt Ad Satanitateem Trahunt 
RUSSIAN CIRCLES' Geneva 

Happy 9th Birthday (October 21st, 2011)
GRAVEWORM - Fragments Of Death 
HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNE - 17th Street 
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Maria Magdalena 



