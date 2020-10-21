Brave History October 21st, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, TOTO, KEEL, KYUSS, THE RUNAWAYS, DEICIDE, EMPEROR, SLIPKNOT, ALICE COOPER, PESTILENCE, And More!
October 21, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 33rd Birthday KING DIAMOND’s Abigail - October 21st, 1987
Happy 63rd Birthday Steven Lee "Luke" Lukather (TOTO) - October 21st, 1957
Happy 57th Birthday Kenny Chaisson (KEEL) - October 21st, 1963
Happy 49th Birthday Nick Steven Oliveri (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS) - October 21st, 1971
R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006
Happy 23rd Birthday DEICIDE’s Serpents Of The Light - October 21st, 1997
Happy 19th Birthday EMPEROR’s Prometheus: The Discipline Of Fire & Demise - October 21st, 2001
Happy 17th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Silent Circus - October 21st, 2003
Happy 17th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Puppet Master - October 21, 2003
Happy 7th Birthday PESTILENCE’s Obsideo – October 21st, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s .5: The Gray Chapter - October 21st, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Raise The Dead – Live From Wacken (DVD) – October 21st, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday AMARANTHE’s Massive Addictive – October 21st, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 18th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Eternal Endless Infinity - October 21st, 2002
Happy 11th Birthday (October 21st, 2009)
FREAK KITCHEN's Land Of The Freaks
GORGOROTH's Quantos Possunt Ad Satanitateem Trahunt
RUSSIAN CIRCLES' Geneva
Happy 9th Birthday (October 21st, 2011)
GRAVEWORM - Fragments Of Death
HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNE - 17th Street
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Maria Magdalena