Brave History October 22nd, 2017 - LED ZEPPELIN, MOUNTAIN, RATT, MACHINE HEAD, ANGRA, LED ZEPPELIN, KISS, DEATH, SLAYER, SUFFOCATION, VAN HALEN, BEHEMOTH, MOTÖRHEAD, METAL CHURCH

Happy 41st Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s The Song Remains The Same - October 22nd 1976
The recording of the album and the film The Song Remains The Same took place July 27th-29th at Madison Square Garden in New York City, during the Led Zeppelin’s 1973 North American tour in support of Houses Of The Holy.
Happy 72nd Birthday Leslie West (MOUNTAIN) - October 22nd, 1945
Happy 59th Birthday Bobby Blotzer (RATT) - October 22nd, 1958
Happy 52nd Birthday Dave McClain (MACHINE HEAD) - October 22nd, 1965
Happy 46th Birthday Rafael Bittencourt (ANGRA) - October 22nd, 1971
Happy 48th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN II - October 22nd, 1969
Happy 43rd Birthday KISS' Hotter Than Hell - October 22nd, 1974
Happy 26th Birthday DEATH’s Human – October 22nd, 1991
Happy 26th Birthday SLAYER’s Decade Of Aggression – October 22nd, 1991
Happy 26th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Effigy Of The Forgotten – October 22nd, 1991
Happy 21st Birthday OVERKILL’s Fuck You!!! And Then Some - October 22nd, 1996
Happy 21st Birthday VAN HALEN’s Best Of – Volume I – October 22nd, 1996
Happy 19th Birthday DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Under The Running Board – October 22nd, 1998
Happy 15th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Zos Kia Cultus (Here And Beyond) – October 22nd, 2002
Happy 15th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Symptom Of The Universe:The Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978 - October 22nd, 2002
Happy 7th Birthday FORBIDDEN's Omega Wave - October 22nd, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Darkly Darkly Venus Aversa - October 22nd, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Zero Distance – October 22nd, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Aftershock – October 22nd, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s Generation Nothing – October 22nd, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday IHSAHN’s Das Seelenbrechen – October 22nd, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
MANEGRAM's Nattvasen - October 22nd, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday
NEAERA's Forging The Eclipse - October 22nd, 2010
VIRGIN STEELE’s The Black Light Bacchanalia – October 22nd, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday BISON B.C.’s Lovelessness – October 22nd, 2012 ILL NINO’s Epidemia – October 22nd, 2012 THE SWORD’s Apocryphon – October 22nd, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday
LITA FORD’s The Bitch Is Back…Live – October 22nd, 2013
DEF LEPPARD’s Viva! Hysteria – October 22nd, 2013