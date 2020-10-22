Brave History October 22nd, 2020 - DEATH, LED ZEPPELIN, MOUNTAIN, RATT, MACHINE HEAD, ANGRA, LED ZEPPELIN, KISS, SLAYER, SUFFOCATION, VAN HALEN, BEHEMOTH, MOTÖRHEAD, METAL CHURCH

Happy 29th Birthday DEATH’s Human – October 22nd, 1991



Happy 75th Birthday Leslie West (MOUNTAIN) - October 22nd, 1945



Happy 62nd Birthday Bobby Blotzer (RATT) - October 22nd, 1958



Happy 55th Birthday Dave McClain (MACHINE HEAD) - October 22nd, 1965



Happy 49th Birthday Rafael Bittencourt (ANGRA) - October 22nd, 1971



Happy 51st Birthday LED ZEPPELIN II - October 22nd, 1969



Happy 46th Birthday KISS' Hotter Than Hell - October 22nd, 1974



Happy 44th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s The Song Remains The Same - October 22nd 1976

The recording of the album and the film The Song Remains The Same took place July 27th-29th at Madison Square Garden in New York City, during the Led Zeppelin’s 1973 North American tour in support of Houses Of The Holy.



Happy 29th Birthday SLAYER’s Decade Of Aggression – October 22nd, 1991



Happy 29th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Effigy Of The Forgotten – October 22nd, 1991



Happy 24th Birthday OVERKILL’s Fuck You!!! And Then Some - October 22nd, 1996



Happy 24th Birthday VAN HALEN’s Best Of – Volume I – October 22nd, 1996



Happy 22nd Birthday DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Under The Running Board – October 22nd, 1998



Happy 18th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Zos Kia Cultus (Here And Beyond) – October 22nd, 2002



Happy 18th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Symptom Of The Universe:The Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978 - October 22nd, 2002



Happy 10th Birthday FORBIDDEN's Omega Wave - October 22nd, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Darkly Darkly Venus Aversa - October 22nd, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Zero Distance – October 22nd, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Aftershock – October 22nd, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s Generation Nothing – October 22nd, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday IHSAHN’s Das Seelenbrechen – October 22nd, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday MANEGRAM's Nattvasen - October 22nd, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday (October 22nd, 2010)

NEAERA's Forging The Eclipse

VIRGIN STEELE’s The Black Light Bacchanalia

Happy 8th Birthday (October 22nd, 2012)

BISON B.C.’s Lovelessness – October 22nd, 2012

ILL NINO’s Epidemia – October 22nd, 2012

THE SWORD’s Apocryphon – October 22nd, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday (October 22nd, 2013)

LITA FORD’s The Bitch Is Back…Live – October 22nd, 2013

DEF LEPPARD’s Viva! Hysteria – October 22nd, 2013