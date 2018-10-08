Brave History October 8th, 2018 - RAVEN, RAMONES, HAWKWIND, BATHORY, SOUNDGARDEN, STUCK MOJO, BON JOVI, CAULDRON, And More!
October 8, 2018, 8 minutes ago
Happy 60th Birthday John Gallagher (RAVEN) - October 8th, 1958
R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings: October 8th, 1948 – September 15th, 2004
Happy 47th Birthday HAWKWIND's X In Search Of Space - October 8th, 1971
Happy 30th Birthday BATHORY’s Blood Fire Death – October 8th, 1988
Happy 27th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Badmotorfinger - October 8th, 1991
Happy 22nd Birthday STUCK MOJO’s Pigwalk - October 8th, 1996
Happy 16th Birthday BON JOVI's Bounce - October 8th, 2002
Happy 6th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost – October 8th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday KRISIUN’s Arise From Blackness (compilation) – October 8th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday:
KORN’s The Paradigm Shift – October 8th, 2013
ULVER’s Messe I.X-VI.X – October 8th, 2013
A DAY TO REMEMBER’s Common Courtesy – October 8th, 2013