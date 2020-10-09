Brave History October 9th, 2020 - SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, THE WHO, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, THE BEATLES, ARMORED SAINT, INFECTIOUS GROOVES, SAVATAGE, HAMMERFALL, MY DYING BRIDE, OVERKILL, MEGADETH, KISS, DIO, And More!

October 9, 2020, an hour ago

Brave History October 9th, 2020 - SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, THE WHO, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, THE BEATLES, ARMORED SAINT, INFECTIOUS GROOVES, SAVATAGE, HAMMERFALL, MY DYING BRIDE, OVERKILL, MEGADETH, KISS, DIO, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday SLAYER's Seasons In The Abyss - October 9th, 1990

Happy 42nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Killing Machine - October 9th, 1978

Happy 44th Birthday SCORPIONS' Virgin Killer - October 9th, 1976

R.I.P. John Alec Entwistle (THE WHO): October 9th, 1946 - June 27th, 2002

Happy 67th Birthday Sharon Rachel Osbourne - October 9th, 1952 

Happy 48th Birthday Fabio Lione (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) - October 9th, 1973

R.I.P. JOHN LENNON (THE BEATLES): October 9th, 1940 - December 8th, 1980

Happy 36th Birthday ARMORED SAINT's March Of The Saint - October 9th, 1984

Happy 29th Birthday INFECTIOUS GROOVES - The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move... It's The Infectious Grooves - October 9th, 1991

Happy 25th Birthday SAVATAGE - Japan Live '94 - October 9th, 1995

Happy 20th Birthday HAMMERFALL's Renegade - October 9th, 2000

Happy 13th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s A Line of Deathless Kings - October 9th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday OVERKILL’s Immortalis - October 9th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday MEGADETH’s Warchest – October 9th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday KISS' Monster - October 9th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday DIO’s The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 (compilation) – October 9th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday ASTRAL DOORS’ New Revelation - October 9th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday (October 9th, 2009)
BELPHEGOR's Walpurgis Rites - Hexenwahn 
LIFELOVE's Dekadens EP 
MOB RULES' Astral Hand EP 

Happy 8th Birthday (October 9th, 2012)
THE ACACIA STRAIN’s Death Is The Only Mortal 
AUGUST BURNS RED’s August Burns Red Presents: Sledding’ Hill 
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence 
CONVERGE’s All We Love We Leave Behind 
DAYLIGHT DIES’ A Frail Becoming 
MALIGNANCY’s Eugenics 
NONPOINT’s Nonpoint 
SEVEN KINGDOMS’ Fire Is Mine
TEXAS IN JULY’s Texas In July 
WEAPON’s Embers And Revelations 

Happy 5th Birthday NONEXIST’s Throne Of Scars – October 9th, 2015



