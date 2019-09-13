Brave History September 13th, 2019 - KING DIAMOND, MEGADETH, VINNY APPICE, QUIET RIOT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, KISS, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, DREAM THEATER, ONSLAUGHT, POISONBLACK, CARCASS, And More!
September 13, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Happy 31st Birthday KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988
Happy 58th Birthday Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961
Happy 62nd Birthday Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957
Happy 60th Birthday Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959
Happy 52nd Birthday Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967
Happy 35th Birthday KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984
Happy 35th Birthday DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984
Happy 8th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday
AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within (EP) - September 13th, 2010
DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia - September 13th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday
ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate - September 13th, 2011
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne - September 13th, 2011
HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day - September 13th, 2011
PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering - September 13th, 2011
PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde - September 13th, 2011
STEMM's Crossroads - September 13th, 2011
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage - September 13th, 2011