Brave History September 13th, 2019 - KING DIAMOND, MEGADETH, VINNY APPICE, QUIET RIOT, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, KISS, DOKKEN, ALICE COOPER, DREAM THEATER, ONSLAUGHT, POISONBLACK, CARCASS, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988



Happy 58th Birthday Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961



Happy 62nd Birthday Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957



Happy 60th Birthday Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959



Happy 52nd Birthday Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967



Happy 35th Birthday KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984



Happy 35th Birthday DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984



Happy 8th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday

AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within (EP) - September 13th, 2010

DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia - September 13th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday

ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate - September 13th, 2011

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne - September 13th, 2011

HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day - September 13th, 2011

PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering - September 13th, 2011

PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde - September 13th, 2011

STEMM's Crossroads - September 13th, 2011

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage - September 13th, 2011