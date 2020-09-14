Brave History September 14th, 2020 - ARCH ENEMY, NAZARETH, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, FREE, ANGRA, TRIVIUM, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, MEGADETH, APOCALYPTICA, ELVENKING, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, LOUDNESS, MARTY FRIEDMAN, And More!

Happy 49th Birthday Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE, CONQUERING DYSTOPIA) - September 14th, 1971



Happy 74th Birthday Pete Agnew (NAZARETH) - September 14th, 1946



R.I.P. Steven Earl Gaines (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): September 14th, 1949 ñ October 20th 1977

According to Wikipedia, on October 20, 1977, three days after the legendary Street Survivors album was released, a plane carrying the band between shows from Greenville, South Carolina to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, crashed outside of Gillsburg, Mississippi. The plane landed in a swampy area and crashed into trees. Gaines died from blunt-force trauma to the head; he was 28 years old and likely was killed on impact. The crash also killed Ronnie Van Zant, Steve's sister Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary, and co-pilot William Gray.



R.I.P. Paul Francis Kossoff (FREE): September 14th, 1950 - March 19th, 1976

On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.

R.I.P. André Coelho Matos (ANGRA, SYMFONIA, VIPER, SHAAMAN) - September 14th, 1971 - June 8th, 2019



Happy 35th Birthday Paolo Francesco Gregoletto (TRIVIUM) - September 14th, 1985



Happy 39th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Maiden Japan - September 14th, 1981



Happy 27th Birthday Judgment Night soundtrack - September 14th, 1993



Happy 21st Birthday QUEENSRYCHE's Q2K - September 14th, 1999



Happy 16th Birthday MEGADETH's The System Has Failed - September 14th 2004



Happy 13th Birthday APOCALYPTICA's Worlds Collide - September 14th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday ELVENKING's The Scythe - September 14th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's The Cold - September 14th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday LOUDNESS' Eve To Dawn - September 14th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday ELVENKING's Era - September 14th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - September 14th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday AGE OF SILENCE's Acceleration - September 14th, 2004

Happy 13th Birthday H.I.M.'s Venus Doom - September 14th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday (September 14th, 2010)

SULLY ERNA’s Avalon

BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Maree Noir (EP)

SYSTEM DIVIDE’s The Conscious Sedation

Happy 8th Birthday VISION DIVINE’s Destination Set To Nowhere