Brave History September 16th, 2018 - SKID ROW, THE WHO, JAG PANZER, HIRAX, T. REX, DEEP PURPLE, KISS, RAGE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SLASH, And More!
September 16, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 54th Birthday Dave “Snake” Sabo (SKID ROW) - September 16th, 1964
Happy 70th Birthday Kenney Jones (THE WHO, FACES, SMALL FACES) - September 16th, 1948
Happy 56th Birthday John Tetley (JAG PANZER) - September 16th, 1962
Happy 55th Birthday Katon W. De Pena (HIRAX) - September 16th, 1963
R.I.P. Marc Bolan (born Mark Feld - T. REX); September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977
Happy 34th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Perfect Strangers - September 16th, 1984
Happy 33rd Birthday KISS' Asylum - September 16th, 1985
Happy 15th Birthday RAGE's Soundchaser - September 16th, 2003
Happy 4th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s A Skeletal Domain – September 16th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday SLASH featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS’ World On Fire – September 16th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday:
ARCKANUM's Helvitismyrkr - September 16th, 2011
WE CAME AS ROMANS' Understanding What We've Grown To Be - September 16th, 2011
TASTERS' Reckless Till The End - September 16th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday:
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Reincarnate – September 16th, 2014
TEXAS IN JULY’s Bloodwork – September 16th, 2014