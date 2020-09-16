Brave History September 16th, 2020 - KISS, SKID ROW, THE WHO, JAG PANZER, HIRAX, T. REX, RAGE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, SLASH, And More!
September 16, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 35th Birthday KISS' Asylum - September 16th, 1985
Happy 56th Birthday Dave “Snake” Sabo (SKID ROW) - September 16th, 1964
Happy 72nd Birthday Kenney Jones (THE WHO, FACES, SMALL FACES) - September 16th, 1948
Happy 58th Birthday John Tetley (JAG PANZER) - September 16th, 1962
Happy 57th Birthday Katon W. De Pena (HIRAX) - September 16th, 1963
R.I.P. Marc Bolan (born Mark Feld - T. REX); September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977
Happy 17th Birthday RAGE's Soundchaser - September 16th, 2003
Happy 6th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s A Skeletal Domain – September 16th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday SLASH featuring MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS’ World On Fire – September 16th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday:
ARCKANUM's Helvitismyrkr - September 16th, 2011
WE CAME AS ROMANS' Understanding What We've Grown To Be - September 16th, 2011
TASTERS' Reckless Till The End - September 16th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday:
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Reincarnate – September 16th, 2014
TEXAS IN JULY’s Bloodwork – September 16th, 2014