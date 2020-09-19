Brave History September 19th, 2020 - OBITUARY, MEGADETH, PRONG, LITA FORD, TRIUMPH, ANTHRAX, BON JOVI, KIX, DOWN, THRESHOLD, MR. BIG

September 19, 2020, an hour ago

news obituary lita ford prong triumph megadeth anthrax bon jovi kix down threshold mr. big

Brave History September 19th, 2020 - OBITUARY, MEGADETH, PRONG, LITA FORD, TRIUMPH, ANTHRAX, BON JOVI, KIX, DOWN, THRESHOLD, MR. BIG

Happy 30th Birthday OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990

Happy 34th Birthday MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986

Happy 54th Birthday Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966

Happy 62nd Birthday LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958

 
Happy 74th Birthday John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946

Happy 39th Birthday TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981

Happy 32nd Birthday ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988

 
Happy 32nd Birthday BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988

 
Happy 32nd Birthday KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988

 
Happy 25th Birthday DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995

 
Happy 6th Birthday THRESHOLD’s For the Journey - September 19th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday MR. BIG’s …The Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (September 19th, 2007)
DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence 
LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand 
MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow 
SUFFOCATION's Suffocation

Happy 9th Birthday
WHITE WIZZARD - Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011



Featured Audio

THE RETICENT – “Stage 2 – The Captive” (Heaven And Hell)

THE RETICENT – “Stage 2 – The Captive” (Heaven And Hell)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews