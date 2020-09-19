Brave History September 19th, 2020 - OBITUARY, MEGADETH, PRONG, LITA FORD, TRIUMPH, ANTHRAX, BON JOVI, KIX, DOWN, THRESHOLD, MR. BIG

Happy 30th Birthday OBITUARY's Cause Of Death - September 19th, 1990



Happy 34th Birthday MEGADETH - Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? - September 19th, 1986



Happy 54th Birthday Tommy Victor (PRONG) - September 19th, 1966



Happy 62nd Birthday LITA FORD - September 19th, 1958





Happy 74th Birthday John Coghlan (STATUS QUO) - September 19th, 1946



Happy 39th Birthday TRIUMPH's Allied Forces - September 19th, 1981



Happy 32nd Birthday ANTHRAX' State Of Euphoria - September 19th, 1988





Happy 32nd Birthday BON JOVI's New Jersey - September 19th, 1988





Happy 32nd Birthday KIX' Blow My Fuse - September 19th, 1988





Happy 25th Birthday DOWN's NOLA - September 19th, 1995





Happy 6th Birthday THRESHOLD’s For the Journey - September 19th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday MR. BIG’s …The Stories We Would Tell - September 19th, 2014



​

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (September 19th, 2007)

DRY KILL LOGIC's Of Vengeance And Violence

LIGHT THIS CITY's Facing The Thousand

MUSHROOMHEAD's Savior Sorrow

SUFFOCATION's Suffocation

Happy 9th Birthday

WHITE WIZZARD - Flying Tigers - September 19th, 2011