Brave History September 20th, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, STYX, EXTREME, SOUNDGARDEN, CINDERELLA, AC/DC, BON JOVI, OPETH, And More!
September 20, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 40th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Blizzard Of Ozz - September 20th, 1980
Happy 72nd Birthday Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo (STYX) - September 20th, 1948
Happy 54th Birthday Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) - September 20th, 1966
Happy 53rd Birthday Matthew and Gunner Nelson (NELSON) - September 20th, 1967
Happy 52nd Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Ben Shepherd - September 20th, 1968
R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 - July 16th, 1996
R.I.P. Tony Destra (CINDERELLA, BRITNY FOX): September 20th, 1954 - February 8th, 1987
Happy 44thBirthday AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Australian edition) - September 20th, 1976
Happy 32nd Birthday BULLETBOYS' BulletBoys - September 20th, 1988
Happy 15th Birthday BON JOVI's Have A Nice Day - September 20th, 2005
Happy 15th Birthday GOD FORBID - IV: Constitution of Treason - September 20th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday OPETH's Heritage - September 20th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (September 20th, 2010)
DRUDKH's Handful Of Stars
MANTICORE's Safe
METALLICA's Six Feet Down Under (EP)
RAUNCHY's A Discord Electric
Happy 9th Birthday (September 20th, 2011)
AMEBIX's Sonic Mass
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION's The Unspoken Hymns
Happy 7th Birthday (Septembe 20th, 2013)
HIRAX’ Immortal Legacy
STORMLORD’s Hesperia