Brave History September 20th, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, STYX, EXTREME, SOUNDGARDEN, CINDERELLA, AC/DC, BON JOVI, OPETH, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Blizzard Of Ozz - September 20th, 1980



Happy 72nd Birthday Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo (STYX) - September 20th, 1948





Happy 54th Birthday Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) - September 20th, 1966





Happy 53rd Birthday Matthew and Gunner Nelson (NELSON) - September 20th, 1967





Happy 52nd Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Ben Shepherd - September 20th, 1968





R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 - July 16th, 1996



R.I.P. Tony Destra (CINDERELLA, BRITNY FOX): September 20th, 1954 - February 8th, 1987





Happy 44thBirthday AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Australian edition) - September 20th, 1976





Happy 32nd Birthday BULLETBOYS' BulletBoys - September 20th, 1988





Happy 15th Birthday BON JOVI's Have A Nice Day - September 20th, 2005





Happy 15th Birthday GOD FORBID - IV: Constitution of Treason - September 20th, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday OPETH's Heritage - September 20th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (September 20th, 2010)

DRUDKH's Handful Of Stars

MANTICORE's Safe

METALLICA's Six Feet Down Under (EP)

RAUNCHY's A Discord Electric

Happy 9th Birthday (September 20th, 2011)

AMEBIX's Sonic Mass

MOURNFUL CONGREGATION's The Unspoken Hymns

Happy 7th Birthday (Septembe 20th, 2013)

HIRAX’ Immortal Legacy

STORMLORD’s Hesperia