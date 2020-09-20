Brave History September 20th, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, STYX, EXTREME, SOUNDGARDEN, CINDERELLA, AC/DC, BON JOVI, OPETH, And More!

September 20, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities ozzy osbourne styx extreme soundgarden cinderella nelson ac/dc bon jovi opeth

Brave History September 20th, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, STYX, EXTREME, SOUNDGARDEN, CINDERELLA, AC/DC, BON JOVI, OPETH, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Blizzard Of Ozz - September 20th, 1980 

Happy 72nd Birthday Charles Salvatore "Chuck" Panozzo (STYX) - September 20th, 1948

 
Happy 54th Birthday Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) - September 20th, 1966
 
 
Happy 53rd Birthday Matthew and Gunner Nelson (NELSON) - September 20th, 1967
 
 
Happy 52nd Birthday SOUNDGARDEN's Ben Shepherd - September 20th, 1968
 
 
 R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 - July 16th, 1996
 

R.I.P. Tony Destra (CINDERELLA, BRITNY FOX): September 20th, 1954 - February 8th, 1987
 
 
 Happy 44thBirthday AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Australian edition) - September 20th, 1976 
 
 
 Happy 32nd Birthday BULLETBOYS' BulletBoys - September 20th, 1988
 
 
 Happy 15th Birthday BON JOVI's Have A Nice Day - September 20th, 2005
 
 
 Happy 15th Birthday GOD FORBID - IV: Constitution of Treason - September 20th, 2005
 

Happy 9th Birthday OPETH's Heritage - September 20th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (September 20th, 2010)
DRUDKH's Handful Of Stars 
MANTICORE's Safe 
METALLICA's Six Feet Down Under (EP) 
RAUNCHY's A Discord Electric 

Happy 9th Birthday (September 20th, 2011)
AMEBIX's Sonic Mass 
MOURNFUL CONGREGATION's The Unspoken Hymns 

Happy 7th Birthday (Septembe 20th, 2013)
HIRAX’ Immortal Legacy 
STORMLORD’s Hesperia 



Featured Audio

CARCASS – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue” (Nuclear Blast)

CARCASS – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews