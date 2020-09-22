Brave History September 22nd, 2020 - KISS, WHITESNAKE, JOAN JETT, ELEGY, BULLETBOYS, THERAPY?, ALICE COOPER, EXTREME, APOCALYPTICA, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, EUROPE, SONATA ARCTICA, AMON AMARTH, TÝR, And More!
September 22, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Happy 22nd Birthday KISS' Psycho Circus - September 22nd, 1998
Happy 69th Birthday David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) - September 22nd, 1951
Happy 62nd Birthday JOAN JETT (real name Joan Marie Larkin) - September 22nd, 1958
Happy 65th Birthday Ian Parry (ELEGY) – September 22nd, 1955
Happy 59th Birthday Marq Torien (real name Mark Joseph Maytorena; BULLETBOYS) - September 22nd, 1961
Happy 58th Birthday Jesse James Dupree (JACKYL) - September 22nd, 1962
Happy 55th Birthday Andy Cairns (THERAPY?) - September 22nd, 1965
Happy 34th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Constrictor – September 22nd, 1986
Happy 28th Birthday EXTREME’s III Sides To Every Story - September 22nd, 1992
Happy 22nd Birthday APOCALYPTICA's Inquisition Symphony - September 22nd, 1998
Happy 22nd Birthday QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Queens Of The Stone Age - September 22nd, 1998
Happy 16th Birthday EUROPE's Start From The Dark - September 22nd, 2004
Happy 16th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Reckoning Night - September 22nd, 2004
Happy 14th Birthday AMON AMARTH's With Oden On Our Side - September 22nd, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday TYR's Ragnarok - September 22nd, 2006
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (September 22nd, 2009)
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Skeletons In The Closet
DESPISED ICON's Day Of Mourning
ECHOES OF ETERNITY's As Shadows Burn
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's War Is The Answer
SKINDRED's Shark Bites And Dog Fights