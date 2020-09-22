Brave History September 22nd, 2020 - KISS, WHITESNAKE, JOAN JETT, ELEGY, BULLETBOYS, THERAPY?, ALICE COOPER, EXTREME, APOCALYPTICA, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, EUROPE, SONATA ARCTICA, AMON AMARTH, TÝR, And More!

September 22, 2020, 35 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities whitesnake joan jett elegy bulletboys therapy? alice cooper extreme apocalyptica kiss queens of the stone age tyr amon amarth sonata arctica europe

Brave History September 22nd, 2020 - KISS, WHITESNAKE, JOAN JETT, ELEGY, BULLETBOYS, THERAPY?, ALICE COOPER, EXTREME, APOCALYPTICA, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, EUROPE, SONATA ARCTICA, AMON AMARTH, TÝR, And More!

Happy 22nd Birthday KISS' Psycho Circus - September 22nd, 1998

Happy 69th Birthday David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) - September 22nd, 1951

 
Happy 62nd Birthday JOAN JETT (real name Joan Marie Larkin) - September 22nd, 1958
 

Happy 65th Birthday Ian Parry (ELEGY) – September 22nd, 1955

 
Happy 59th Birthday Marq Torien (real name Mark Joseph Maytorena; BULLETBOYS) - September 22nd, 1961
 
 
Happy 58th Birthday Jesse James Dupree (JACKYL) - September 22nd, 1962

Happy 55th Birthday Andy Cairns (THERAPY?) - September 22nd, 1965
 
 
Happy 34th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Constrictor – September 22nd, 1986

Happy 28th Birthday EXTREME’s III Sides To Every Story - September 22nd, 1992

Happy 22nd Birthday APOCALYPTICA's Inquisition Symphony - September 22nd, 1998

Happy 22nd Birthday QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Queens Of The Stone Age - September 22nd, 1998

 
Happy 16th Birthday EUROPE's Start From The Dark - September 22nd, 2004
 
 
Happy 16th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's Reckoning Night - September 22nd, 2004
 

Happy 14th Birthday AMON AMARTH's With Oden On Our Side - September 22nd, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday TYR's Ragnarok - September 22nd, 2006

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (September 22nd, 2009)
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Skeletons In The Closet 
DESPISED ICON's Day Of Mourning 
ECHOES OF ETERNITY's As Shadows Burn 
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's War Is The Answer 
SKINDRED's Shark Bites And Dog Fights 



Featured Audio

CARCASS – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue” (Nuclear Blast)

CARCASS – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews