Brave History September 25th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, JOHN BONHAM, IMPELLITTERI, LILLIAN AXE, IMMORTAL, INTO ETERNITY, PARADISE LOST, THE GATHERING, And More!
September 25, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Happy 48th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Vol. 4 - September 25th, 1972
R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN): May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980
Happy 51st Birthday Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (GUNS N’ ROSES) - September 25th, 1969
Happy 59th Birthday Steve Blaze (LILLIAN AXE) - September 25, 1961
Happy 56th Birthday Chris Impellitteri (IMPELLITTERI, ANIMETAL USA) - September 25th, 1964
Happy 44th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Technical Ecstasy - September 25th, 1976
Happy 19th Birthday SAXON’s Killing Ground - September 25th 2001
Happy 14th Birthday INTO ETERNITY's The Scattering Of Ashes - September 25th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday IMMORTAL’s All Shall Fall – September 25th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday DESTRUCTION's The Curse Of The Antichrist - Live In Agony - September 25th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday PARADISE LOST's Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us - September 25th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS’ Black Gives Way To Blue - September 25th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday THE GATHERING’s Afterwords – September 25th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday:
RHAPSODY OF FIRE's Triumph Or Agony - September 25th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday (September 25th, 2007)
CARL JOHAN GRIMMARK's Grimmark
DETHLOK's The Dethalbum
THE BLED's Silent Treatment
Happy 11th Birthday:
METALIUM's Grounded - Chapter Eight - September 25th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday (September 25th, 2012)
AS I LAY DYING’s Awakened
PATHOLOGY’s The Time Of Great Purification
REVOCATION’s Teratogenesis (EP)
WINTERFYLLETH’s The Threnody Of Triumph
Happy 5th Birthday (September 25th, 2015)
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Tales From The Deadside
GLORYHAMMER’s Space 1992: Rise Of The Chaos Wizards
HUNTRESS’s Static