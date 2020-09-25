Brave History September 25th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, JOHN BONHAM, IMPELLITTERI, LILLIAN AXE, IMMORTAL, INTO ETERNITY, PARADISE LOST, THE GATHERING, And More!

September 25, 2020, 27 minutes ago

news impellitteri lillian axe black sabbath immortal into eternity paradise lost the gathering

Brave History September 25th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, JOHN BONHAM, IMPELLITTERI, LILLIAN AXE, IMMORTAL, INTO ETERNITY, PARADISE LOST, THE GATHERING, And More!

Happy 48th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Vol. 4 - September 25th, 1972

R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN): May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980

Happy 51st Birthday Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (GUNS N’ ROSES) - September 25th, 1969

Happy 59th Birthday Steve Blaze (LILLIAN AXE) - September 25, 1961

Happy 56th Birthday Chris Impellitteri (IMPELLITTERI, ANIMETAL USA) - September 25th, 1964

Happy 44th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Technical Ecstasy - September 25th, 1976

Happy 19th Birthday SAXON’s Killing Ground - September 25th 2001

Happy 14th Birthday INTO ETERNITY's The Scattering Of Ashes - September 25th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday IMMORTAL’s All Shall Fall – September 25th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday DESTRUCTION's The Curse Of The Antichrist - Live In Agony - September 25th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday PARADISE LOST's Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us - September 25th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS’ Black Gives Way To Blue - September 25th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday THE GATHERING’s Afterwords – September 25th, 2012


More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday:
RHAPSODY OF FIRE's Triumph Or Agony - September 25th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday (September 25th, 2007)
CARL JOHAN GRIMMARK's Grimmark 
DETHLOK's The Dethalbum 
THE BLED's Silent Treatment

Happy 11th Birthday:
METALIUM's Grounded - Chapter Eight - September 25th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday (September 25th, 2012)
AS I LAY DYING’s Awakened
PATHOLOGY’s The Time Of Great Purification 
REVOCATION’s Teratogenesis (EP) 
WINTERFYLLETH’s The Threnody Of Triumph 

Happy 5th Birthday (September 25th, 2015)
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Tales From The Deadside 
GLORYHAMMER’s Space 1992: Rise Of The Chaos Wizards
HUNTRESS’s Static 



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews