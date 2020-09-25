Brave History September 25th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, JOHN BONHAM, IMPELLITTERI, LILLIAN AXE, IMMORTAL, INTO ETERNITY, PARADISE LOST, THE GATHERING, And More!

Happy 48th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Vol. 4 - September 25th, 1972



R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN): May 31st, 1948 – September 25th, 1980



Happy 51st Birthday Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (GUNS N’ ROSES) - September 25th, 1969



Happy 59th Birthday Steve Blaze (LILLIAN AXE) - September 25, 1961



Happy 56th Birthday Chris Impellitteri (IMPELLITTERI, ANIMETAL USA) - September 25th, 1964



Happy 44th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Technical Ecstasy - September 25th, 1976



Happy 19th Birthday SAXON’s Killing Ground - September 25th 2001



Happy 14th Birthday INTO ETERNITY's The Scattering Of Ashes - September 25th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday IMMORTAL’s All Shall Fall – September 25th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday DESTRUCTION's The Curse Of The Antichrist - Live In Agony - September 25th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday PARADISE LOST's Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us - September 25th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS’ Black Gives Way To Blue - September 25th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday THE GATHERING’s Afterwords – September 25th, 2012





More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday:

RHAPSODY OF FIRE's Triumph Or Agony - September 25th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday (September 25th, 2007)

CARL JOHAN GRIMMARK's Grimmark

DETHLOK's The Dethalbum

THE BLED's Silent Treatment

Happy 11th Birthday:

METALIUM's Grounded - Chapter Eight - September 25th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday (September 25th, 2012)

AS I LAY DYING’s Awakened

PATHOLOGY’s The Time Of Great Purification

REVOCATION’s Teratogenesis (EP)

WINTERFYLLETH’s The Threnody Of Triumph

Happy 5th Birthday (September 25th, 2015)

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Tales From The Deadside

GLORYHAMMER’s Space 1992: Rise Of The Chaos Wizards

HUNTRESS’s Static