Brave History September 26th, 2020 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, NIGHTWISH, FEMME FATALE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, AC/DC, CATHEDRAL, DECAPITATED, EVERGREY, And More!

Happy 37th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983



Happy 62nd Birthday Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958



Happy 58th Birthday Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH) - September 26th, 1962



Happy 52nd Birthday James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968



Happy 25th Birthday AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995



Happy 25th Birthday CATHEDRAL's The Carnival Bizarre - September 26th, 1995



Happy 20th Birthday COC’s America's Volume Dealer - September 26th, 2000



Happy 20th Birthday SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000



Happy 14th Birthday NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007



Happy 6th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Blood Mantra - September 26th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday

TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday (September 26th, 2011)

EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth

MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands

NIGHTRAGE - Insidious

PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two

REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil

AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV