Brave History September 26th, 2020 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, NIGHTWISH, FEMME FATALE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, AC/DC, CATHEDRAL, DECAPITATED, EVERGREY, And More!
September 26, 2020, 40 minutes ago
Happy 37th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983
Happy 62nd Birthday Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958
Happy 58th Birthday Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH) - September 26th, 1962
Happy 52nd Birthday James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968
Happy 25th Birthday AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995
Happy 25th Birthday CATHEDRAL's The Carnival Bizarre - September 26th, 1995
Happy 20th Birthday COC’s America's Volume Dealer - September 26th, 2000
Happy 20th Birthday SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000
Happy 14th Birthday NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Blood Mantra - September 26th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday (September 26th, 2011)
EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth
MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands
NIGHTRAGE - Insidious
PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two
REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil
AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV