Brave History September 26th, 2020 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, NIGHTWISH, FEMME FATALE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, AC/DC, CATHEDRAL, DECAPITATED, EVERGREY, And More!

September 26, 2020, 40 minutes ago

news rarities ac/dc femme fatale trans-siberian orchestra motley crue cathedral nightwish decapitated evergrey

Brave History September 26th, 2020 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, NIGHTWISH, FEMME FATALE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, AC/DC, CATHEDRAL, DECAPITATED, EVERGREY, And More!

 Happy 37th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983

Happy 62nd Birthday Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958

Happy 58th Birthday Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH) - September 26th, 1962

Happy 52nd Birthday James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968

Happy 25th Birthday AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995

 Happy 25th Birthday CATHEDRAL's The Carnival Bizarre - September 26th, 1995

 Happy 20th Birthday COC’s America's Volume Dealer  - September 26th, 2000

Happy 20th Birthday SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000

 Happy 14th Birthday NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007

Happy 6th Birthday DECAPITATED’s Blood Mantra - September 26th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday
TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday (September 26th, 2011)
EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth 
MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands
NIGHTRAGE - Insidious 
PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two 
REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil 
AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV 



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews