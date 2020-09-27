Brave History September 27th, 2020 - METALLICA, RANDY BACHMAN, MEAT LOAF, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, SLAYER, GOJIRA, HALFORD, ENSLAVED, And More!

September 27, 2020, an hour ago

news rarities metallica randy bachman meat loaf corrosion of conformity slayer gojira halford enslaved

Brave History September 27th, 2020 - METALLICA, RANDY BACHMAN, MEAT LOAF, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, SLAYER, GOJIRA, HALFORD, ENSLAVED, And More!

R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA): February 10th, 1962 - September 27th, 1986
Metallica's Cliff Burton is killed when the band's tour bus crashes between Stockholm and Copenhagen during the Master Of Puppets European tour. He died when the band's tour bus over-turned in Ljungby, Sweden. He was only 24 years old and leaves his mark on Metallica's first three treasured releases: Kill 'Em All (1983), Ride the Lightning (1984) and Master of Puppets (1986).

 
Happy 77th Birthday Randolph "Randy" Charles Bachman (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, GUESS WHO) - September 27th, 1943

 
Happy 73rd Birthday MEAT LOAF - September 27th, 1947

Happy 46th Birthday Nicklas Rudolfsson (SACRAMENTUM) - September 27th, 1974

Happy 26th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Deliverance - September 27th, 1994

 
Happy 26th Birthday SLAYER's Divine Intervention - September 27th, 1994

 
Happy 16th Birthday RHAPSODY's Symphony of Enchanted Lands II - The Dark Secret - September 27th, 2004

 
Happy 15th Birthday GOJIRA's From Mars To Sirius - September 27th, 2005

 
Happy 10th Birthday HALFORD’s Halford IV: Made Of Metal - September 27th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday ENSLAVED's Axioma Ethica Odini - September 27th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday THE CROWN’s Doomsday King - September 27th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday MASTODON’s The Hunter - September 27th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH’s Kicking & Screaming - September 27th, 2011


More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday
CATARACT - Killing The Eternal - September 27th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday (September 27th, 2011)
BRUTAL TRUTH - End Time 
DEIVOS - Demiurge Of The Void 
LANDMINE MARATHON - Gallows 
MACHINE HEAD - Unto The Lost 
MASTODON - The Hunter 
RWAKE - Rest 
WARBRINGER - Worlds Torn Asunder 

Happy 7th Birthday (September 27th, 2013)
MASTER - The Witchhunt
MYGRAIN - Planetary Breathing 
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Killhammer 
WISDOM - Marching For Liberty
HATESPHERE - Murderlust 



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews