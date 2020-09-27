Brave History September 27th, 2020 - METALLICA, RANDY BACHMAN, MEAT LOAF, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, SLAYER, GOJIRA, HALFORD, ENSLAVED, And More!
R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA): February 10th, 1962 - September 27th, 1986
Metallica's Cliff Burton is killed when the band's tour bus crashes between Stockholm and Copenhagen during the Master Of Puppets European tour. He died when the band's tour bus over-turned in Ljungby, Sweden. He was only 24 years old and leaves his mark on Metallica's first three treasured releases: Kill 'Em All (1983), Ride the Lightning (1984) and Master of Puppets (1986).
Happy 77th Birthday Randolph "Randy" Charles Bachman (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, GUESS WHO) - September 27th, 1943
Happy 73rd Birthday MEAT LOAF - September 27th, 1947
Happy 46th Birthday Nicklas Rudolfsson (SACRAMENTUM) - September 27th, 1974
Happy 26th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Deliverance - September 27th, 1994
Happy 26th Birthday SLAYER's Divine Intervention - September 27th, 1994
Happy 16th Birthday RHAPSODY's Symphony of Enchanted Lands II - The Dark Secret - September 27th, 2004
Happy 15th Birthday GOJIRA's From Mars To Sirius - September 27th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday HALFORD’s Halford IV: Made Of Metal - September 27th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday ENSLAVED's Axioma Ethica Odini - September 27th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday THE CROWN’s Doomsday King - September 27th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday MASTODON’s The Hunter - September 27th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH’s Kicking & Screaming - September 27th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
CATARACT - Killing The Eternal - September 27th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday (September 27th, 2011)
BRUTAL TRUTH - End Time
DEIVOS - Demiurge Of The Void
LANDMINE MARATHON - Gallows
MACHINE HEAD - Unto The Lost
RWAKE - Rest
WARBRINGER - Worlds Torn Asunder
Happy 7th Birthday (September 27th, 2013)
MASTER - The Witchhunt
MYGRAIN - Planetary Breathing
MYSTIC PROPHECY - Killhammer
WISDOM - Marching For Liberty
HATESPHERE - Murderlust