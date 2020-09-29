Brave History September 29th, 2020 - ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, TESTAMENT, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, ALICE COOPER, ROUGH CUTT, PRIMUS, FASTER PUSSYCAT, KING CRIMSON, RUSH, And More!
September 29, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Happy 28th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Dirt - September 29th, 1992
Happy 52nd Birthday Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - September 29th, 1968
Happy 72nd Birthday Mark Fredrick Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 29th, 1948
Happy 72nd Birthday Mike Pinera (ALICE COOPER, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUES IMAGE): September 29th, 1948
Happy 62nd Birthday Dave Alford (ROUGH CUTT) - September 29th, 1958
Happy 57th Birthday Leslie Edward "Les" Claypool (PRIMUS) - September 29th, 1963
Happy 56th Birthday Taime Downe (born Gustave Molvik; FASTER PUSSYCAT) - September 29th, 1964
R.I.P. Ian Russell Wallace (KING CRIMSON, ALVIN LEE): September 29th, 1946 - February 22nd, 2007
Happy 44th Birthday RUSH's All The World's A Stage - September 29th, 1976
Happy 34th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Somewhere In Time - September 29th, 1986
Happy 28th Birthday STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Core - September 29th, 1992
Happy 22nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown (live album) - September 29th, 1998
Happy 19th Birthday HELIX’s Live! In Buffalo – September 29th, 2001
Happy 17th Birthday MOONSPELL's The Antidote - September 29th, 2003
Happy 11th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Black Gives Way To Blue - September 29th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (September 29th, 2009)
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE
BLACK COBRA's Chronomega
DOOMRIDERS' Darkness Comes Alive
EVERGREEN TERRACE's Almost Home
HATEBREED's Hatebreed
Happy 10th Birthday (September 29th, 2010)
ANGRA's Aqua
IRON FIRE's Metalmorphosized
Happy 6th Birthday (September 29th, 2014)
1349’s Massive Cauldron Of Choas
AUDREY HORNE’s Pure Heavy
ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Time To Die