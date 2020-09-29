Brave History September 29th, 2020 - ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, TESTAMENT, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, ALICE COOPER, ROUGH CUTT, PRIMUS, FASTER PUSSYCAT, KING CRIMSON, RUSH, And More!

Happy 28th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Dirt - September 29th, 1992



Happy 52nd Birthday Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - September 29th, 1968





Happy 72nd Birthday Mark Fredrick Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 29th, 1948





Happy 72nd Birthday Mike Pinera (ALICE COOPER, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUES IMAGE): September 29th, 1948





Happy 62nd Birthday Dave Alford (ROUGH CUTT) - September 29th, 1958





Happy 57th Birthday Leslie Edward "Les" Claypool (PRIMUS) - September 29th, 1963





Happy 56th Birthday Taime Downe (born Gustave Molvik; FASTER PUSSYCAT) - September 29th, 1964



R.I.P. Ian Russell Wallace (KING CRIMSON, ALVIN LEE): September 29th, 1946 - February 22nd, 2007





Happy 44th Birthday RUSH's All The World's A Stage - September 29th, 1976



Happy 34th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Somewhere In Time - September 29th, 1986



Happy 28th Birthday STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Core - September 29th, 1992





Happy 22nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown (live album) - September 29th, 1998



Happy 19th Birthday HELIX’s Live! In Buffalo – September 29th, 2001



Happy 17th Birthday MOONSPELL's The Antidote - September 29th, 2003



Happy 11th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Black Gives Way To Blue - September 29th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (September 29th, 2009)

AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE

BLACK COBRA's Chronomega

DOOMRIDERS' Darkness Comes Alive

EVERGREEN TERRACE's Almost Home

HATEBREED's Hatebreed

Happy 10th Birthday (September 29th, 2010)

ANGRA's Aqua

IRON FIRE's Metalmorphosized

Happy 6th Birthday (September 29th, 2014)

1349’s Massive Cauldron Of Choas

AUDREY HORNE’s Pure Heavy

ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Time To Die