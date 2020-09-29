Brave History September 29th, 2020 - ALICE IN CHAINS, IRON MAIDEN, TESTAMENT, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, ALICE COOPER, ROUGH CUTT, PRIMUS, FASTER PUSSYCAT, KING CRIMSON, RUSH, And More!

September 29, 2020, 32 minutes ago

Happy 28th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Dirt - September 29th, 1992

 

Happy 52nd Birthday Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - September 29th, 1968

 
Happy 72nd Birthday Mark Fredrick Farner (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD) - September 29th, 1948

 
Happy 72nd Birthday Mike Pinera (ALICE COOPER, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUES IMAGE): September 29th, 1948

 
Happy 62nd Birthday Dave Alford (ROUGH CUTT) - September 29th, 1958

 
Happy 57th Birthday Leslie Edward "Les" Claypool (PRIMUS) - September 29th, 1963

 
Happy 56th Birthday Taime Downe (born Gustave Molvik; FASTER PUSSYCAT) - September 29th, 1964

R.I.P. Ian Russell Wallace (KING CRIMSON, ALVIN LEE): September 29th, 1946 - February 22nd, 2007

 
Happy 44th Birthday RUSH's All The World's A Stage - September 29th, 1976

Happy 34th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Somewhere In Time - September 29th, 1986

Happy 28th Birthday STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' Core - September 29th, 1992

 
Happy 22nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Meltdown (live album) - September 29th, 1998
 

Happy 19th Birthday HELIX’s Live! In Buffalo – September 29th, 2001

Happy 17th Birthday MOONSPELL's The Antidote - September 29th, 2003

Happy 11th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Black Gives Way To Blue - September 29th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (September 29th, 2009)
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE 
BLACK COBRA's Chronomega 
DOOMRIDERS' Darkness Comes Alive 
EVERGREEN TERRACE's Almost Home 
HATEBREED's Hatebreed 

Happy 10th Birthday (September 29th, 2010)
ANGRA's Aqua 
IRON FIRE's Metalmorphosized 

Happy 6th Birthday (September 29th, 2014) 
1349’s Massive Cauldron Of Choas 
AUDREY HORNE’s Pure Heavy 
ELECTRIC WIZARD’s Time To Die 



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

