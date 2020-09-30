Brave History September 30th, 2020 - FORBIDDEN, KIX, TESTAMENT, T. REX, GARY MOORE, KING DIAMOND, FATES WARNING, DEVIN TOWNSEND, MR. BIG, And More!

September 30, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 32nd Birthday FORBIDDEN's Forbidden Evil - September 30th, 1988

Happy 63rd Birthday Birthday Brian Forsythe (KIX) - September 30th, 1957

Happy 26th Birthday TESTAMENT's Low - September 30th, 1994

R.I.P. Mark Bolan (real name Mark Feld; T REX) - September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977

Happy 42nd Birthday GARY MOORE's Back On The Streets - September 30th, 1978 

Happy 24th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Graveyard - September 30th, 1996

Happy 7th Birthday FATES WARNING's Darkness In A Different Light - September 30th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s The Retinal Circus – September 30th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday MR. BIG’s The Stories We Could Tell - September 30th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday PLACE OF SKULLS' As A Dog Returns - September 30th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday BRAINSTORM's On The Spur Of The Moment - September 30th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday (September 30th, 2014)
NONPOINT’s The Return 
WITCH MOUNTAIN’s Mobile Of Angels 



