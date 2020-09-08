Brave History September 8th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, RUSH, DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, PRAYING MANTIS, BLIND GUARDIAN, And 3 INCHES OF BLOOD!
September 8, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Happy 17th Birthday to IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 8th, 2003
Happy 33rd Birthday RUSH's Hold Your Fire - September 8th, 1987
Happy 64th Birthday Mick Brown (DOKKEN, TED NUGENT, LYNCH MOB) - September 8th, 1956
Happy 62nd Birthday Michael Lardie (GREAT WHITE, NIGHT RANGER) - September 8th, 1958
Happy 53rd Birthday Tony O’Hora (PRAYING MANTIS) - September 8th, 1967
Happy 52nd Birthday Marcus Siepen (BLIND GUARDIAN) - September 8th, 1968
Happy 21st Birthday TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 8th, 1999
Happy 11th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Here Waits Thy Doom - September 8th, 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Will To Power – September 8th, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday LIVING COLOUR’s Shade – September 8th, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday LYNCH MOB’s The Brotherhood – September 8th, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday THRESHOLD’s Legends Of The Shires – September 8th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday ADVENT’s Naked And Cold – September 8th, 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday (September 8th, 2017)
CANNABIS CORPSE’s Left Hand Pass
LIONIZE’s Nuclear Soul
STRAY FROM THE PATH’s Only Death Is Real