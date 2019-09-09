Brave History September 9th, 2019 - CHRIS CAFFERY, IRON BUTTERFLY, AVANTASIA, SONATA ARCTICA, RUSH, FATES WARNING, RAGE, DEEP PURPLE, DIMMU BORGIR, ENSIFERUM, INSOMNIUM, EINHERJER, SINNER, SATRYICON, And More!

September 9, 2019, 24 minutes ago

Brave History September 9th, 2019 - CHRIS CAFFERY, IRON BUTTERFLY, AVANTASIA, SONATA ARCTICA, RUSH, FATES WARNING, RAGE, DEEP PURPLE, DIMMU BORGIR, ENSIFERUM, INSOMNIUM, EINHERJER, SINNER, SATRYICON, And More!

Happy 52nd Birthday Chris Caffery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE, DOCTOR BUTCHER) - September 9th, 1967

Happy 74th Birthday Douglas Lloyd "Doug" Ingle (IRON BUTTERFLY) - September 9th, 1945

Happy 49th Birthday Sascha Paeth (AVANTASIA, EPICA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, HEAVENS GATE) - September 9th, 1970

Happy 39th Birthday Jani Liimatainen (SONATA ARCTICA, CAIN'S OFFERING) - September 9th, 1980

Happy 37th Birthday RUSH's Signals - September 9th, 1982

Happy 35th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Night On Brocken - September 9th 1984

Happy 22nd Birthday RAGE’s End Of All Days - September 9th, 1996

Happy 16th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Bananas - September 9th, 2003

Happy 16th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Death Cult Armageddon - September 9th, 2003

Happy 10th Birthday ENSIFERUM's From Afar - September 9th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Across The Dark - September 9th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday EINHERJER's Norron - September 9th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday SINNER's One Bullet Left - September 9th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday SATYRICON’s Satyricon – September 9th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday A SOUND OF THUNDER’s The Lesser Key Of Solomon – September 9th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday
ABLAZE MY SORROW's The suicide Note EP - September 9th, 2009
CANDIRIA's Toying With Insanities - September 9th, 2009
THUNDERSTONE's Dirt Metal - September 9th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday MARSEILLE’s Unfinished Business – September 9th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday MORIFADE’s Empire Of Souls – September 9th, 2011



