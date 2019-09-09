Brave History September 9th, 2019 - CHRIS CAFFERY, IRON BUTTERFLY, AVANTASIA, SONATA ARCTICA, RUSH, FATES WARNING, RAGE, DEEP PURPLE, DIMMU BORGIR, ENSIFERUM, INSOMNIUM, EINHERJER, SINNER, SATRYICON, And More!
September 9, 2019, 24 minutes ago
Happy 52nd Birthday Chris Caffery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE, DOCTOR BUTCHER) - September 9th, 1967
Happy 74th Birthday Douglas Lloyd "Doug" Ingle (IRON BUTTERFLY) - September 9th, 1945
Happy 49th Birthday Sascha Paeth (AVANTASIA, EPICA, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, HEAVENS GATE) - September 9th, 1970
Happy 39th Birthday Jani Liimatainen (SONATA ARCTICA, CAIN'S OFFERING) - September 9th, 1980
Happy 37th Birthday RUSH's Signals - September 9th, 1982
Happy 35th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Night On Brocken - September 9th 1984
Happy 22nd Birthday RAGE’s End Of All Days - September 9th, 1996
Happy 16th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Bananas - September 9th, 2003
Happy 16th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Death Cult Armageddon - September 9th, 2003
Happy 10th Birthday ENSIFERUM's From Afar - September 9th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday INSOMNIUM's Across The Dark - September 9th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday EINHERJER's Norron - September 9th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday SINNER's One Bullet Left - September 9th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday SATYRICON’s Satyricon – September 9th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday A SOUND OF THUNDER’s The Lesser Key Of Solomon – September 9th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
ABLAZE MY SORROW's The suicide Note EP - September 9th, 2009
CANDIRIA's Toying With Insanities - September 9th, 2009
THUNDERSTONE's Dirt Metal - September 9th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday MARSEILLE’s Unfinished Business – September 9th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday MORIFADE’s Empire Of Souls – September 9th, 2011