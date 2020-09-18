BRAVE THE COLD Feat. NAPALM DEATH, MEGADETH Members Debut First-Ever Music Video, "Hallmark Of Tyranny"

Brave The Cold, led by longtime Napalm Death axeman Mitch Harris, have released their first-ever music video, the confrontational “Hallmark Of Tyranny”, from their debut album Scarcity. Joined by Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, the track is an attack on overreaching governments - highlighting financial superpowers, forced vaccines, targeted false flag operations and frequency harnessing of the masses to achieve a one-world government.

“Although it may sound doom and gloom,” says Harris, “It’s meant for a positive outcome from creative efforts inspiring change. Inspiration through art is essential in our world, with our need for social interaction, adaptation, individualism and personal transformation. If Brave The Cold doesn’t get your attention, WHAT WILL? It’s time to WAKE THE FUCK UP!”

Brave The Cold is a two-piece formed in 2018 and features the two metal legends focusing their energies into a new level of aggression. The culmination is Scarcity, an eleven-track collection of ferociousness breathing much needed life into the heavy metal scene of 2020. Produced by Logan Mader (Machine Head, Soulfly).

Pre-order packages for Scarcity are available now and feature new t-shirts, long sleeves, and a zip-up hoodie. Scarcity will be available on CD and on vinyl in three limited-edition colors: Clear with Silver and Blue Jay Splatters, Highlighter Yellow with Black Splatters [Independent Retail Exclusive], and Milky Clear. Scarcity hits the world digitally on October 2, with the vinyl and CD coming December 11.

Tracklisting:

"Blind Eye"

"Hallmark Of Tyranny"

"Monotheist"

"Retrograde"

"Apparatus"

"Dead Feed"

"Upheaval"

"Refuge"

"Necromatrix"

"Shallow Depth"

"Shame And Ridicule"

"Hallmark Of Tyranny" video: